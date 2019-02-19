Discount Tire Announces Partnership With AAA's Roadside Assistance Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, the world's largest independent tire and wheel retailer, is partnering with the Automobile Club of Southern California, the largest motor club in the AAA federation, to launch a tire service program that offers flat repairs and tire replacements to members in need. The initial pilot program will deploy at Discount Tire/America's Tire retail stores in San Diego and Los Angeles.

The partnership is intended to provide the full range of Discount Tire/America's Tire services to AAA members with tire-related emergencies. At the stranded member's request, AAA's roadside assistance program will tow drivers to their nearest Discount Tire/America's Tire store for service. Additionally, AAA members in San Diego and Los Angeles will receive $10 off per tire when they purchase any "better" or "best" tire through Discount Tire/America's Tire, up to $40 in value.

"Discount Tire is always looking for new ways to provide our customers with value and peace of mind when it comes to their tires," said David Ginsberg, chief strategy and innovation officer at Discount Tire. "We are passionate about great service, with particular emphasis on safety and quality. Our recommendations are based on data and science to best meet a customer's true needs. We are thrilled to extend our capabilities by partnering with AAA in Southern California for this pilot program. In addition to their legendary roadside assistance, they also share in our philosophy of putting customers and members as the top priority."

Discount Tire/America's Tire and AAA Southern California share a commitment to improving road safety and reducing dangerous driving behaviors. With similar missions and values, both companies strive to aid in creating maintained, efficient transportation.

All Discount Tire/America's Tire retail locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Discount Tire/America's Tire is closed on Sunday. For more information regarding the AAA partnership, visit https://www.discounttire.com/AAA.

About DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

DISCOUNT TIRE, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., is the world's largest independent tire and wheel retailer. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, the company does business under the trade name DISCOUNT TIRE in most of the U.S., AMERICA'S TIRE in parts of California, and as Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. The company currently serves customers as their trusted neighborhood tire retailer at more than 1,000 stores in 35 states across the country. DISCOUNT TIRE is heavily involved in motorsports, serving as a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the No. 22 Ford Mustang driven by Austin Cindric in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. DISCOUNT TIRE is also the official wheel and tire retailer of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For more information, visit discounttire.com/about-us/motorsports or like Discount Tire on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/discounttire.

About the Auto Club

The Automobile Club of Southern California, the largest member of the AAA federation of motor clubs, has been serving Southern California since 1900. Today, the Auto Club's members benefit by roadside assistance, insurance products and services, travel agency, financial products, automotive pricing and buying programs, automotive testing and analysis, trip planning services and highway and transportation safety programs. Information about these products and services and the AAA Mobile App is available on the Auto Club's website at www.AAA.com .

