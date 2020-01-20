Discount Tire Appoints Dean Muglia As Chief Executive Officer

Muglia's career includes 31 years in leadership positions with Discount Tire. He was first recruited by founder Bruce T. Halle to head the accounting department before working with store operations where he played an integral role in supporting the company's overall performance and cultural integration during periods of steady company growth. In 2018, Muglia assumed the position of chief corporate officer, appointed by Zuieback. As CEO, Muglia will focus on overall company performance; the recruitment, retention and mentorship of Discount Tire leadership; and ensuring the tire retailer maintains and exceeds the high standards of service expected by its customers.

"Dean is the definition of a servant leader," said Zuieback. "He is a critical thinker and clear communicator with an innate ability to develop real solutions that deliver results. Above all else, Dean is passionate about Discount Tire and our people. He truly embodies Mr. Halle's five life lessons: be honest, work hard, have fun, be grateful and pay it forward."

Muglia is the fifth CEO in Discount Tire's 60-year history. What began as single tire store in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1960 has grown to be the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels, operating more than 1,000 company-owned stores in 35 states. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

"I look forward to growing with the Discount Tire family and serving our employees and customers with the passion Mr. Halle instilled," said Muglia. "This company means everything to me – I'm honored to help lead our remarkable organization to new heights."

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,000 stores in 35 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

