Discount Tire Celebrates Third Consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship Win by Team Penske

Team Penske Driver Joey Logano Sponsored by Discount Tire Reclaims Podium in NASCAR Cup Series Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 15 seasons, Discount Tire has been a proud partner of Team Penske and is honored to stand alongside it as Joey Logano raced to victory in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship event held in Phoenix.

(Joey Logano celebrates victory at the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race with the crew and Team Penske. Photo Credit: Team Penske)

"A big congratulations goes out to Joey Logano, Roger Penske, and the entire Team Penske family for their incredible win at the Cup Series Championship Race here in Discount Tire's hometown of Phoenix," shared Michael Zuieback, executive chairman at Discount Tire. "The Discount Tire and Team Penske partnership is founded on the ability to provide the greatest opportunities for success to drivers, crews, and our people and customers. We're extremely proud of this team and are excited to continue celebrating victories like today's."

As one of the largest independent tire retailers in the nation, Discount Tire focuses on making the tire buying process easy and hassle free for all drivers. Customers can use the same data as Discount Tire experts to find the best tires for their vehicle, location, and driving needs using Treadwell, an online tire recommendation tool.

Discount Tire is also the primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Austin Cindric and the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by Ryan Blaney. Ryan Blaney's back-to-back wins for Team Penske at Martinsville Speedway during the elimination rounds qualified the defending champion for the NASCAR Cup Series final, in which Blaney and his crew finished behind only Joey Logano, in second place overall. Blaney's positioning gave Team Penske its first finishing positions in both first and second place in NASCAR Cup Series Championship history.

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com .

