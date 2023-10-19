Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship Awarded to USF Pro 2000 Champion, Myles Rowe

News provided by

Discount Tire

19 Oct, 2023, 09:59 ET

Leading tire and wheel retailer awarded driver development scholarship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, celebrated its official partnership with the USF Pro Championships by recently awarding the Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship, a $664,500 award, to this year's USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires champion, Myles Rowe.

Continue Reading
2023 USF Pro 2000 Champion, Myles Rowe
2023 USF Pro 2000 Champion, Myles Rowe

In March 2023, Discount Tire and USF Pro Championships announced their partnership. Through the Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship program, Discount Tire awards champions in the USF Pro 2000, USF2000, and USF Junior race series with a combined amount of over $1.3 million, contributing to the future careers of these drivers.

"I'm honored to work with Discount Tire as we award such an outstanding young man, Myles Rowe, with this year's Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship," said Nelly Dombrowski, media manager at Discount Tire. "The scholarship program allows these young drivers, like Myles, the chance to achieve their dreams."

With Rowe's USF Pro 2000 champion's title and scholarship, he moves up the ladder to INDY NXT by Firestone in 2024 – one step closer to his career goal of racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Rowe made history in 2023 as the first African American to win a North American open-wheel championship.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE
Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,150 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. In 2023, the company acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of the WNBA. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

Media Contact:
Rachel Baker
Discount Tire
[email protected]

SOURCE Discount Tire

Also from this source

Discount Tire Acquires Dunn Tire's Retail Footprint

Discount Tire Acquires Dunn Tire's Retail Footprint

Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, acquired the retail tire and automotive maintenance operations of Dunn Tire in a...
Discount Tire Opens First Store in North Dakota

Discount Tire Opens First Store in North Dakota

One of the leading retailers of tires and wheels, Discount Tire, expands to North Dakota today, marking the brand's entrance of operations into its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Retail

Image1

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.