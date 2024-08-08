DISCOUNT TIRE FIRED UP FOR MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH CHICAGO FIRE FC

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Fire FC and Discount Tire recently announced a multiyear partnership. This leading national tire and wheel retailer became a presenting sponsor of the team in collaboration with Continental Tire, naming Discount Tire the Official Tire Retailer for the 2024-2026 seasons.

Fans will see Discount Tire branding and tire safety tips integrated into the Fire's in-stadium signage at Soldier Field home matches and collaborations between the Club and Discount Tire on digital and social platforms.

Discount Tire has served neighborhoods in the Chicago area as trusted tire safety experts for 29 years and operates 38 stores across Illinois. Additionally, in April 2024, the company expanded their area of service by acquiring the retail and automotive maintenance operations of Suburban Tire Auto Repair Centers, a family-owned company that has served Chicago drivers since 1976.

"Local Chicago Fire FC fans have benefitted from the quality service and expertise of our tire technicians since 1995," said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "Our Discount Tire family is thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with customers in the market through cheering on the Fire for many seasons to come."

The partnership between Chicago Fire FC and Discount Tire expands the tire retailer's commitment to supporting fans and followers of professional soccer. Discount Tire is also the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer, in its 29th season, including the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and the MLS Cup presented by Audi.

"Our Club is excited to welcome Discount Tire as an Official Partner of Chicago Fire FC," said Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Goyo Perez. "Discount Tire has been a trusted brand for more than 60 years, and we look forward to working with them to reach and engage with Fire supporters and soccer fans across the greater Chicagoland area."

In 20 markets where local MLS clubs are located – including Chicago – and in countless other neighborhoods across the U.S., Discount Tire offers tires, wheels, and wiper blades for online or in-store purchase, and Suburban Tire also offers customers alignments, services for brakes, batteries, and steering and suspension, as well as a tires and wheels business.

For more information about Discount Tire and to find a location, visit discounttire.com. For more information about Chicago Fire FC, visit chicagofirefc.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania and recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club was founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The Fire have won six major domestic championship titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup, the 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups, as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters' Shield. The Club's charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN's 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. The Fire plays their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

Media Contact:

Discount Tire

Greg Miller

[email protected]

SOURCE Discount Tire