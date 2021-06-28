Discount Tire Helps Keep Drivers Safe This Summer With Tips During National Tire Safety Week

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, the world's largest retailer of tires and wheels, wants to ensure drivers across the country are riding on safe tires for their daily errands, Independence Day weekend getaways and cross-country road trips all summer long. During National Tire Safety Week, more than 1,100 Discount Tire stores in 36 states will offer complimentary tire inspections and air pressure checks for any driver, along with special promotions and rebates on new tires and wheels.

National Tire Safety Week, an annual initiative of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA), begins today and runs through July 4. It serves as a reminder for drivers to check their vehicles and brush up on tire safety checks.

According to a recent survey conducted by Discount Tire, USTMA and Ipsos, only 52% of drivers know the proper place to look for their tires' required pressure recommendation, or PSI (pounds per square inch). To help them prepare for a safe summer on the road, the experts at Discount Tire have six key tire safety tips every driver should know:

Check your tires often – It's important to check your tires' air pressure at least once a month, especially before a long trip. Even when tires aren't used, they can lose one to two PSI per month, and low pressure leads to poor handling, worse gas mileage, excessive wear and vehicle overloading. Check your tread – A vehicle's safe stopping distance is determined by the tires' tread depth, which you can check by sticking a penny upside-down in a tread groove. If Lincoln's forehead is visible, it's time to replace the tire. If you need new tires, Discount Tire's exclusive online tire buying guide, Treadwell, delivers the optimal tire recommendations for your specific vehicle, location and driving habits. Treadwell is also used in-store by Discount Tire employees to make personalized tire recommendations to customers. Rotate tires often – Tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles, or earlier if uneven wear develops. Check your trunk – For most new vehicles, spare tires are being replaced with tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors, and some vehicles even have run-flat tires. See what your vehicle has and make sure you have a roadside assistance plan. Know the age of your tires – The older a tire, the higher the risk of failure. As a tire ages, the rubber becomes harder and brittle, losing elasticity and strength. The age of your tire can be found by checking the DOT number stamped on its sidewall. Discount Tire recommends replacing any tire that's six years old or older. Ask an expert – Book an appointment by registering online for a free tire safety check or windshield wiper replacement at discounttire.com. With Discount Tire's end-to-end customer experience, you can shop with us however you're most comfortable, from buying and booking an appointment online to remaining in your vehicle at our stores while service is performed.

"National Tire Safety Week is a great reminder for all drivers to make safety a priority. The summer heat can bring dangerous conditions for tires, such as overinflation or even tire failure," said Tom Williams, executive vice president and chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "It's important to make sure your tires are ready to handle the extra miles you may travel this summer. We encourage all drivers to know how to properly check and maintain their tires, or to stop by one of our stores for help."

During National Tire Safety Week, Discount Tire customers can schedule a service appointment to have their tires inspected or windshield wipers replaced to keep them driving safe on the road this summer. Customers receive 30% shorter average wait times when they buy and book their appointments online at discounttire.com. On social media, Discount Tire is offering a NTSW quiz that tests drivers' knowledge of tire safety for a chance to win prizes such as a Discount Tire and Cooper Tire co-branded backpack or a new set of Cooper tires.

To schedule a service appointment at a nearby Discount Tire store, or for more information, visit discounttire.com.

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Discount Tire was founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle and serves customers at more than 1,100 stores in 36 states.

