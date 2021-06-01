Discount Tire Introduces Cooper® Discoverer® ATP II™ All-Terrain Tire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire has added the Cooper® Discoverer® ATP II™ tire to its extensive lineup of leading tire brands. Developed in partnership with Cooper Tires, the all-terrain (AT) performance tire will be available exclusively at over 1,090 Discount Tire retail locations and online through Discount Tire Direct. Discount Tire is marking the launch of the new Discoverer® ATP II™ tire with a special sweepstakes for their customers. The sweepstakes kicks off June 1, 2021 and concludes July 31, 2021.

A dependable all-terrain tire, the Cooper® Discoverer® ATP II™ is ideal for SUV and pickup truck drivers who desire extra traction, but who don't want to give up the quiet and comfort of a highway tire. The ATP II™ features aggressive AT sidewall styling, an impressive 60,000-mile warranty, and extensive capabilities in wet or dry conditions.

Specialty grooves are engineered to propel water out and away from the tread contact area, helping improve wet braking and handling. Proprietary tread block sizing, spacing and geometry combine to make this tire exceedingly quiet throughout its life. From city streets to dirt roads, the Discoverer® ATP II™ tire gives you the performance you need to get anywhere, anytime.

To enter the sweepstakes, text "Cooper" to 87654 to get a link to enter or visit discounttire.com/promotions/cooper-tires.

PRIZE DETAILS

Grand Prize: 18 grand-prize winners will receive a Discount Tire gift certificate for a set of four (4) Cooper® tires, a cooler, a $1,000 hotel gift card, a $500 gas gift card, and a $2,000 theme park gift card. The grand-prize winners will be randomly selected during the promotion period from all eligible entries.

First Prize: Throughout the sweepstakes period, an additional 18 first-prize winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received. The winners will receive a $500 prepaid card and a Discount Tire/Cooper Tires branded backpack, tumbler, hat, power bank, and a koozie.

ELIGIBILITY

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The deadline for entries ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on July 31, 2021. Participants must be at least 18 years of age at time of entry.

HOW TO ENTER

Text "Cooper" to 87654 to get a link to enter or fill out the online submission form at discounttire.com/promotions/cooper-tires to enter. Limit of one (1) entry per personper entry period.

For more information about the Cooper® Discoverer® ATP II™ and the Cooper® ATP II™ Road Trip Giveaway Sweepstakes, visit Discount Tire online. To locate a store, schedule a tire-service appointment or utilize our new online tire-buying guide, Treadwell, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,090 stores in 36 states. Treadwell, a tire decision guide, is one of the industry-leading advances Discount Tire introduced on its 60th year of business. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com

SOURCE Discount Tire