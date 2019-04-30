Discount Tire Keeps Drivers Safe With Seasonal Tips During National Tire Safety Week

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, the world's largest retailer of tires and wheels, wants to make sure drivers across the country are riding on safe tires as the busy summer road trip season begins. During National Tire Safety Week, more than 1,000 Discount Tire stores in 35 states will offer complimentary tire safety checks for any driver, along with special promotions and rebates on new tires. An annual initiative of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, National Tire Safety Week is May 20-27.

With AAA anticipating over 50 million Americans planning to take a road trip this year, National Tire Safety Week is a reminder for drivers to check their vehicles before hitting the road. To help them prepare, the experts at Discount Tire have four tire safety tips every driver should know:

Check your tires – Summer's heat can impact tire safety and performance. Check air pressure and tread depth at least once a month and before long trips. Know their age – The older a tire, the higher its risk for failure. As a tire ages, the rubber becomes brittle, losing elasticity and strength. The age of your tire can be found by checking the DOT number stamped on its sidewall. Discount Tire recommends replacing any tire that's six years old or older. Check your trunk – Many new vehicles are replacing spare tires with tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors, or even run-flat tires. Check to see what your vehicle has and make sure you have a roadside-assistance plan. Don't overload – Before loading your vehicle for a road trip, check the manufacturer specifications for load-carrying capacity. Overloading has an impact similar to driving on underinflated tires.

"Summer is a crucial time for tire safety," said Tom Williams, senior vice president of customer experience at Discount Tire. "The increase in temperature from the air and road surface can play a factor in overinflating your tires or even tire failures. It's important to make sure your tires are ready to handle the extra miles you may travel while enjoying the warmer weather. We encourage all drivers to know how to properly check and maintain their tires, or to stop by one of our stores for help."

During National Tire Safety Week, all Discount Tire locations dedicate a service bay to free tire-pressure checks. Drivers can have their tires checked quickly – typically in five minutes or less. In addition to free tire-safety checks, Discount Tire stores will be offering savings of 10 percent on new tire and wheel purchases on Friday and Saturday of National Tire Safety Week.

To locate a Discount Tire store, schedule a free tire-safety check, search for new tires and wheels, or learn more safety tips, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,000 stores in 35 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the No. 22 Ford Mustang driven by Austin Cindric in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Discount Tire is also the official wheel and tire retailer of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

