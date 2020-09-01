Discount Tire Keeps Drivers Safe With Tips During National Tire Safety Week

According to a recent survey conducted by Discount Tire, nearly 50 percent of Americans plan to take a road trip of more than 100 miles in the next 30 days, with over one in two feeling comfortable with the idea of taking a road trip. National Tire Safety Week serves as a reminder for those eager drivers to check their vehicles before hitting the road. To help them prepare, the experts at Discount Tire have four key tire safety tips every driver should know:

Check your tires – With most cars sitting idle more than ever this year, it's important to check your air pressure at least once a month, especially before long trips. Even when tires aren't used, they can lose one to two PSI (pounds per square inch) of pressure per month. Know their age – The older a tire, the higher its risk of failure. As a tire ages, the rubber becomes brittle, losing elasticity and strength. A tire's age can be found by checking the DOT number stamped on its sidewall. Discount Tire recommends replacing any tire that's six years old or older. Check your trunk – Many manufacturers of new vehicles are replacing spare tires with tire-inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors, or even run-flat tires. Check to see what your vehicle has, and make sure you have a roadside-assistance plan. Don't overload – Before loading your vehicle for a road trip, check the manufacturer specifications for load-carrying capacity. Overloading has an impact similar to driving on underinflated tires.

"Summer is a crucial time for tire safety. The summer heat can play a factor in overinflating your tires or even tire failures," said Tom Williams, senior vice president of customer experience at Discount Tire. "It's important to make sure your tires are ready to handle the extra miles you may travel while enjoying the warmer weather. We encourage all drivers to know how to properly check and maintain their tires, or to stop by one of our stores for help."

During National Tire Safety Week, all Discount Tire customers can schedule a touchless service appointment to have their tires inspected by one of their trusted experts.

To schedule a service appointment at a nearby Discount Tire store or for more information, visit discounttire.com.

