Discount Tire Opens First Store In Pennsylvania

Founded in 1960, Discount Tire has grown from a one-man tire shop in Ann Arbor, Michigan into the nation's leading tire retailer. Since 2013, Discount Tire has seen exponential growth, opening stores in 11 additional states and surpassing 1,000 stores in 2018.

"Pennsylvania has been a state we've wanted to be a part of for years," said Darwin Medearis, assistant vice president of Discount Tire's Great Lakes region. "We are excited to bring our excellent service, knowledgeable employees, fair prices, and comprehensive selection to this great state to meet the needs of our new customers."

Discount Tire employees guarantee the lowest prices and deliver personalized service to make tire buying easy and hassle free. As a service to drivers, Discount Tire offers customers free tire-pressure checks at its new Pittsburgh location and reminds Pennsylvania drivers of tire safety tips, including the importance of properly inflated tires.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Discount Tire is closed on Sunday. The phone number for the new Pittsburgh store is 412-318-6276. Its webpage can be found at https://discountti.re/pittsburghpa.

Discount Tire sells a wide selection of leading tire brands including Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental and Cooper, along with over 50 Discount Tire-exclusive brands and lines, like Pathfinder and Wrangler Ultraterrain AT, that offer top value at an affordable price. Discount Tire also offers a variety of custom-wheel brands including MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal and Black Rhino. Customers can maximize their purchase by taking advantage of Discount Tire's current rebates and promotions.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,000 stores in 36 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California, and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Discount Tire is also the official wheel and tire retailer of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

