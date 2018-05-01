Discount Tire Supports National Tire Safety Week

AAA predicts more than 88 million Americans will take family vacations this year, and Discount Tire knows many of those trips will occur on the road. As summer travel ramps up, National Tire Safety week is a reminder to drivers on the importance of properly preparing their vehicles before hitting the road. The neighborhood tire experts at Discount Tire recommend five safety tips for any driver:

Check Your Tread – A tire's tread depth can determine a vehicle's safe stopping distance. You can check your tread depth by sticking a penny upside-down in a tread groove. If you can see President Lincoln's head, it's time to replace your tires. Ensure Proper Tire Pressure – Low tire pressure can lead to poor handling and gas mileage, excessive wear and decreased steering and braking control. Drivers should check their tire pressure at least once a month, and especially before any long trip. Use a dependable air gauge or stop by any Discount Tire location to take advantage of complementary air checks. Rotate Often – Tires should be rotated at least every 6,000 miles or earlier if irregular or uneven wear develops. Inspect Your Trunk – Some new vehicles no longer come equipped with a spare tire, opting instead for tire inflation kits that feature puncture coating sealants and air compressors, or even run-flat tires. Check your trunk to see what your vehicle contains and make sure you have a plan to deal with any flat tires. Don't Overload – The combination of heat and overloading a vehicle is one of the most dangerous conditions for a vehicle's tires as overloaded tires can overheat and potentially fail.

"It is important that drivers know how to check and maintain their tires and recognize the warning signs of when to replace them, especially during the hotter months," said Tom Williams, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience at Discount Tire. "Keeping customers and their families safe is our No. 1 priority at Discount Tire."

During National Tire Safety Week, all Discount Tire locations across the U.S. dedicate a service bay to free tire pressure checks. Drivers can have their tires checked quickly – typically in five minutes or less – and don't even need to leave their vehicle to have tires inspected.

To help spread driver safety messages this summer, Discount Tire has enlisted Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Ford Fusion in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as the voice of a nationwide PSA campaign that educates motorists on the importance of maintaining proper tire pressure.

In addition to free tire safety checks, Discount Tire stores offer customers savings of up to $300 in rebates on new tire and wheel purchases on Friday and Saturday at the end of National Tire Safety Week.

To locate a Discount Tire store, schedule a free tire safety check, search for new tires and wheels or for more information on National Tire Safety Week, visit tires.com.

About DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

DISCOUNT TIRE, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., is the world's largest independent tire and wheel retailer. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, the company does business under the trade name DISCOUNT TIRE in most of the U.S., AMERICA'S TIRE in parts of California, and as Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. The company currently serves customers as their trusted neighborhood tire retailer at 983 stores in 34 states across the country, and will surpass 1,000 stores this year. DISCOUNT TIRE is heavily involved in motorsports, serving as a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Fusion driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. DISCOUNT TIRE also sponsors the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross. For more information, visit tires.com or like Discount Tire on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/discounttire.

