Discount Tire Taps InMoment To Help Enhance Customer Experience for Fleet and B2B Segment

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, the world's largest independent tire and wheel retailer, has partnered with InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, to launch a new customer experience (CX) program specifically for fleet customers in their B2B business segment.

Discount Tire is a customer centric company with dedicated Customer and Employee Experience programs designed to make the tire buying process easy and inviting. To continue the momentum, expand the company's customer experience program for fleet customers and better align with overall customer experience strategy, Discount Tire selected InMoment.

"B2B sales are an important component of Discount Tire's customer base but previously we were not able to distinguish between the experience and satisfaction of non-fleet and fleet customers," said Chris Adams, vice president of Fleet/B2B for Discount Tire. "We rely on the voice of our customers to guide us on our journey of continuous improvement and partnering with InMoment will help segment feedback to better guide effective and targeted efforts to serve B2B clients with a safe and positive experience."

Using InMoment's XI Technology to implement touchpoint surveys, Discount Tire will check in with new fleet customers regarding initial experiences in becoming a customer, measure experiences over time, and field exit surveys when a customer decides to end a fleet relationship. Allowing Discount Tire to segment responses will provide a more holistic view of the fleet customer's journey and uncover specific loyalty drivers for fleet customers.

Discount Tire partners with fleet owners and operators to be much more than just a tires and wheel provider. Fleet customers at Discount Tire have access to preferred partnerships designed to save them money and improve efficiency ranging from fuel savings to telematics to, in the future, roadside assistance

To learn more, visit https://www.discounttire.com/fleet.

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com



