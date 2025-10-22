Discover Halifax Partners with GuideGeek to Launch AI Travel Genius for Visitors

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers planning a trip to Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) can now rely on Halifax AI, an AI travel genius that provides instant answers to any travel or tourism questions about the Halifax region.

Discover Halifax

Halifax AI leverages GuideGeek artificial intelligence technology from Matador Network to provide custom travel tips and itineraries, connecting people to local businesses and activities. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by AI trained on extensive data from Discover Halifax, coupled with over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology.

"Our team worked with Discover Halifax to ensure the content served is inclusive," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "The responses from the AI balance urban and rural recommendations, and also support underrepresented communities including Mi'kmaq, 2SLGBTQIA+, and African Nova Scotians."

"Our new AI tool utilizes everything that's great about discoverhalifaxns.com to provide an alternative option for visitors seeking information about the region," says Clare Tidby, Discover Halifax's Vice President of Marketing and Visitor Experience. "The AI is trained on our website content, guides, maps, and member listings to ensure well-rounded, thoughtful responses to visitor inquiries."

To access Halifax AI, travelers can visit discoverhalifaxns.com and click the chat icon in the bottom-right corner. Try asking the AI for a full itinerary based on interests and budget, or ask it for recommendations on a specific topic like coastal hikes or glamping.

By adopting this technology, Discover Halifax joins other destination marketing organizations (DMOs or tourism boards) in Canada to launch custom AI tools with GuideGeek such as Destination Toronto, Travel Manitoba and Tourism Richmond, as well as DMOs around the world including those representing New Zealand, Greece and New York City.

About Discover Halifax

Discover Halifax is a non-profit, aiming to maximize economic and social benefits resulting from the tourism industry for the benefit of the people who live, visit, and invest in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM). Discover Halifax showcases the best of the region to the world and, alongside industry partners, seeks to shape the future of tourism through good planning, investment, and design. discoverhalifaxns.com

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

