Discover how Developments in Technology and Preventative Solutions are Driving Change

Tune in to Bloomberg TV to watch Advancements on Saturday, October 18th at 8:00 pm ET.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new episode of Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to air on Bloomberg Television on Saturday, October 18th at 8:00 PM ET.

Advancements 10-18-25 airing.

First, learn why drivers are the lifeblood of the logistics industry today, and how the high-risk nature of the job can leave them exposed to significant safety risk on the road. With a look at UV Logistics' (UVL) state-of-the-art information services, integrated fleet management software, regulatory and incident tracking, and hazmat-certified transportation solutions, audiences will see how technology and innovation are improving safety and sustainability across the industry.

The show will also educate about the lengthy process of clinical trials, and the time consuming and complex practice of drug discovery, which often prevents many beneficial drugs from coming to market. Watch to see how a paradigm shift towards a more human-centered approach to biomedical innovation is creating an unparalleled source of human data, as Advancements shares how Revalia Bio's platform enables Human Data Trials that accelerate drug development before the first clinical trial begins, helping to eliminate patient risk, while bringing better drugs to market faster.

Next, find out how developments in technology, coupled with shifting demographics and evolving patient expectations, are driving a transformation from traditional, reactive healthcare towards a more proactive, personalized approach. With a look at Yoo Direct Health, viewers will see how evidence-based functional longevity medicine is revolutionizing the way patients receive treatment and care.

Finally, explore how Arclin Firepoint®'s patented intumescent technology significantly slows down the spread of flames, helping to mitigate wildfire exposure and damage across the built environment. Experts will share how Arclin's fire-resistant sheathing product reduces the materials needed to achieve fire-rated assembly performance requirements, helping to bring efficiency in time and material costs to building teams.

"From improvements across health and wellness to significant developments in safety and sustainability, this episode is packed with innovative and engaging content that is sure to entertain audiences," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward. Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

SOURCE Advancements