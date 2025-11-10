New Episode of Advancements, airing on November 15th at 8:00 pm ET

Watch to learn how recent improvements in technology are expanding capabilities across the globe.

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in to Bloomberg TV to watch a new episode of Advancements with Ted Danson on Saturday, November 15th at 8:00 PM ET.

Concrete is the world's most used man-made material, with estimates of 30 billion tons produced globally each year. Advancements will explore how E5® NanoSilica is developing and promoting nanosilica technology to optimize concrete durability and reduce consumption and transport of cement powder and other materials. Viewers will see how E5® nano silica technology improves durability of concrete through fuller utilization of moisture for optimal curing, densification of concrete matrix and surface, and easier placement and workability – eliminating the need to use scarce water resources and various materials, as well as their associated hauling costs and emissions – resulting in concrete that is both high-performing and highly sustainable.

In a world full of stress, uncertainty, and endless digital noise, the brands that stand out are the ones that truly connect with or impact the individual. See how businesses are using more personalized, respectful, and valuable interactions to regain consumer attention and trust today. The show will share how Markit is creating engagement that gives back to the businesses and the people they serve, helping brands spark real-world moments through personalized experiences that turn generosity into growth.

Hearing from experts at CORE Energy, audiences will learn why molten salt reactors (MSR) are being explored as a key technology to support future energy needs. With exceptional mediums for energy transfer and storage, the segment will uncover how in contrast to solid fuel used in most reactors, MSR offers clean, safe, reliable, and affordable nuclear energy. Find out why EaaS partners are working with major universities to create energy research and training opportunities that expand salt research and development infrastructure.

Reliable in-building connectivity has become a necessity for modern campuses where students rely on seamless access to online learning platforms, and administration require instant communication and collaboration tools. Hear how the design and materials of buildings, their layout, and even distance from nearby cell towers can weaken or completely block signals, creating dead zones where mobile service simply can't reach. Discover how Newbridge Wireless' DAS-as-a-Service is helping organizations keep up with constantly growing demands and continuous advancement in wireless technology to ensure systems stay ready for whatever comes next.

"From the latest ways to improve sustainability to new methods for supporting future energy needs, this episode will educate about how technology and innovation are working together to expand capabilities across society and around the world," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

