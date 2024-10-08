Discover Joy This Holiday Season with Chocolove's Indulgent Tree-Shaped Bites & Luxurious Gift Boxes

Tree-Shaped Dark Chocolates with Peppermint Filling: A cherished holiday flavor combination, the vegan-friendly bites are made with 55% dark chocolate and refreshing peppermint oil.

Tree-Shaped Milk Chocolates with Hazelnut Truffle Filling: Fresh ground California hazelnuts are combined with Belgian milk chocolate and a hint of sea salt to make a silky truffle filling inside a delicious shell.

Also returning are Chocolove's festive holiday collection bars:

Fruit-Nut Medley in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% dark chocolate, dried currants and cherries, pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts, orange peel and ginger to deliver a bar that is sweet, savory, chewy and crunchy all at the same time.

Candy Cane Crunch in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% dark chocolate and pieces of candy cane for a classic peppermint flavor that packs a nostalgic and rich holiday punch.

Additionally, with gourmet offerings handmade by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters, there's a gift option for everyone on your list:

Cozy Holiday Moments Chocolate Gift Box: Experience the magic of sipping your favorite warm beverages together in an assortment of 12 handcrafted truffles in milk and dark chocolate filled with Peppermint Mocha, Apple Cider, Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows and Assam Chai Tea flavors.

European Connoisseurs Collection Gift Box : Elevate your festive celebration this season with an elegant gift box of 12 decadent chocolates inspired by European holiday flavors. Dark, milk and white chocolates feature Coconut & Almond Marzipan, Eggnog Ganache & Gingersnap Cookie, Orange Florentine Ganache and Mincemeat & Almond Streusel Cookie flavors.

Peppermint Bark Assortment Gift Box: Immerse your senses in the refreshing zest of peppermint with luxurious double-layered bark, boasting a rich dark chocolate bottom with a velvety white chocolate top adorned with tantalizingly crunchy candy cane pieces.

Sourcing and Availability

Chocolove's bars and bites are made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning Chocolove's sourcing practices support a better future for cocoa farmers and their families; and Non GMO Project Verified. The tree bites and holiday collection bars are available at the following retailers: Albertson's, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Hannaford, Harmons, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Lunds & Byerlys, Natural Grocers, Popshelf, Raley's, Savemart, Shop Rite, Sprouts, Vons, Whole Foods Market and on Chocolove.com. Chocolove's limited-edition holiday gift boxes are exclusively available on Chocolove.com.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the most elevated and tantalizing European-style premium chocolate for world-class taste experiences that surprise and delight with every bite. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care, offering bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolate and small-batch handmade products in a range of more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth and full-bodied flavors, free of artificial preservatives. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

