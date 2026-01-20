Make Special Moments Exquisite this Valentine's Day with Flavorful & Smooth Chocolate Hearts

Here are the details:

Dark Chocolate Very Cherry Hearts : Tart and tangy cherry puree filling in premium dark chocolate.

Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Hearts : Irresistible salted caramel filling in rich dark chocolate.

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts (new): Smooth, premium milk chocolate and lightly salted peanut butter create a luscious, sweet-salty balance in every bite.

Overachievers in the love department can also select from Chocolove's elevated gourmet offerings, handmade by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters:

Decadent Dessert Collection Gift Box : Gift from the heart with a 13-piece assortment of sophisticated heart-shaped truffles in Tiramisu in White Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake in Milk & White Chocolates, Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Icing in Dark Chocolate, and rich Lava Cake in Dark Chocolate. Elegantly wrapped in a red, satin heart-shaped gift box, there's no better way make someone feel special and loved.

Sunburst Mango-Passion Fuit Ruby Chocolate Bar : Dazzle loved ones with tropical indulgence featuring luxe layers of mango-passion fruit filling, creamy hazelnut and a delicate feuilletine crunch enrobed in exquisite pink-hued Ruby chocolate.

Dubai Style Milk Chocolate Pistachio & Kadayif Gift Box: Celebrate life's little luxuries with Chocolove's take on Dubai style chocolate. A luxurious fusion of flavor and irresistible texture, each of the 12 handcrafted bites are filled with a creamy pistachio center blended with crisp strands of Kadayif pastry and finely shredded phyllo for a delightful crunch.

Additionally, all Chocolove bars feature a love poem inside the wrapper for a distinct romantic touch, and always-available flavors including Raspberries in Dark Chocolate, Cherries & Almonds in Dark Chocolate and Rich Dark Chocolate in pink and red wrappers are especially popular for Valentine's Day.

Sourcing and Availability

Chocolove is made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning Chocolove's sourcing practices support a better future for cocoa farmers and their families; and Non GMO Project Verified. The heart bites are available at the following retailers: Whole Foods Market, Albertson's, CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and more, as well as on Chocolove.com. Chocolove's limited-edition Valentine's Day gift boxes are exclusively available on Chocolove.com.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the most elevated and tantalizing European-style premium chocolate for world-class taste experiences that surprise and delight with every bite. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care, offering bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolate and small-batch handmade products in a range of more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth and full-bodied flavors, free of artificial preservatives. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

