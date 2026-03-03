Elevate Easter with Egg-stra Special Chocolate Eggs and Vibrant Assorted Truffles

Chocolove's filled eggs are available nationwide for a limited time at Whole Foods Markets, Kroger, Albertson's, CVS, Walgreens, H-E-B, Giant Eagle, Sprouts, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Natural Grocers, Raley's Supermarket and other stores, as well as Chocolove.com.

Another uniquely decadent and artisanal option, Chocolove's gourmet Easter Truffle Assortment – full of festive flavors and shapes – is handcrafted by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters and packaged in a blissfully bright lime green Easter egg-shaped box. Available exclusively at Chocolove.com while supplies last, the curated selection includes 10 indulgent bite-sized treats, including:

Coconut Ganache in White Chocolate

Lemon Ganache & Orange Gelee in Ruby Chocolate

Salted Caramel & Marshmallow in Milk Chocolate

Lychee, Apricot & Passion Fruit Gelees in Ruby Chocolate

Caramel Ganache in Dark Chocolate

From the fresh, luxurious flavors of the truffle gift box to the more traditional, yet perfectly balanced and creamy chocolate eggs, Chocolove's seasonal offerings are a delectable way to welcome the energy, joy and warmth of springtime.

Chocolove is made with traceable cocoa; Non GMO Project Verified; and Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means the chocolate is sourced in a way that supports a better future for cocoa farmers and their families.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the most elevated and tantalizing European-style premium chocolate for world-class taste experiences that surprise and delight with every bite. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care, offering bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolate and small-batch handmade products in a range of more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth and full-bodied flavors, free of artificial preservatives. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

