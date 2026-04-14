Discover Puerto Rico and Matador Network Highlight the Island's Adventurous Side in New Roku Series, "Puerto Rico: Mountains to Coast"

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puerto Rico isn't just a place to vacation; it's an oasis for deeper connections with the natural world and with yourself. Discover Puerto Rico and their agency of record R&R Partners teamed up with Matador Network to present the island through the eyes of a local in a three-part series, "Puerto Rico: Mountains to Coast," streaming now on Matador Network and Roku.

Puerto Rico: Mountains to Coast, a new series from Discover Puerto Rico and Matador Network Matador Network

Fitness instructor and Puerto Rico native Yara Gato gets away on a nature-driven road trip through the island's seven ecosystems that offer both thrills and chill-outs. Bringing viewers along on her winding quest, Gato meets up with local guides to find active yet grounded experiences.

"Nature here is always changing. The light, the water, the sounds, the tides," says Gato, in the series. "It's all a rhythm we share. And when life gets too hectic, it brings me back to myself."

The excursions include hiking through mountainous national forests to restorative waterfalls and pedaling over coastal mountain bike trails to pristine beaches. Gato and her guides explore other-worldly caves and scale limestone cliffs to rainforest observation towers where the "clouds are born."

"Yara offers a uniquely Puerto Rican perspective on road tripping and outdoor recreation," says Discover Puerto Rico CMO Storm Tussey. "She captures the Island not just as a place to explore, but as something to truly feel, where the rhythm of the road meets the sounds of nature, and every moment balances adrenaline with a sense of calm. Through her journey, viewers are invited to awaken their senses, immersing themselves in Puerto Rico's textures, flavors, and energy, and to connect more deeply with the culture, lifestyle, and spirit that define the Island."

Episode One: Trails and Climbs

El Yunque National Forest

Yokahú Tower

Vega Baha

Episode Two: Rivers and Reflections

Cascada Las Delicias

Toro Negro State Forest

Rio Tanamá

Episode Three: Finding the Flow and Letting Go

Wilderness Beach in Aguadilla

Rincón Domes Mountain Bike Trail

Tres Palmas Marine Reserve

"Yara goes surfing, mountain biking, rock climbing, snorkeling and more," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "This series really highlights Puerto Rico as a top-tier destination in the United States for both natural wonders and outdoor adventure."

"Whether you're new to the island or were born there, there's always something new to experience in Puerto Rico."

Watch "Puerto Rico: Mountains to Coast" on Matador Network or Roku.

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and nongovernmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE Matador Network