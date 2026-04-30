Ripe and GuideGeek Announce Partnership to Power AI-Driven, Real-Time Bookings for Destinations

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripe, enabling retention of local tourism value through its In-Market Travel Agency (ITA) Platform, and GuideGeek, the AI travel genius created by Matador Network, have announced a strategic partnership and integration. For destinations utilizing both providers, this collaboration integrates Ripe's real-time lodging and destination knowledge into GuideGeeks's custom AI travel tools.

Ripe's In-Market Travel Agency (ITA) Platform can now be integrated in custom AI tools GuideGeek develops with destinations such as Destination Toronto's 6ix AI. Photo: Destination Toronto

While many AI travel assistants are limited by static suggestions, this integration empowers GuideGeek to act as a digital concierge for destinations. By pulling in Ripe's live data on inventory, rates, and availability, travelers chatting with one of the custom AI tools GuideGeek builds for destinations will not only receive personalized lodging recommendations but also instant confirmation that a room is available at the best possible price. From there, GuideGeek provides a deep link directly to the property detail page on the destination's Ripe-powered ITA.

"Many of our destination partners are funded by contributions from their hotel partners and those hotels have a love-hate relationship with the big online travel agencies," says Ross Borden, CEO of Matador Network. "The OTAs provide high volume distribution but at a high cost, with commissions around 30%. Our integration with Ripe allows for net-new distribution and seamless booking at a far lower cost."

For destination marketing organizations (DMOs) and local stakeholders, this partnership provides further defense against tourism leakage. By maintaining a booking path that is directly connected to a destination's ITA Platform, travelers are prevented from jumping to online travel agencies that are apt to capture the data and revenue Ripe believes should stay in-market.

"Ripe, through its ITA Platform, provides the digital infrastructure that powers many destinations. As trust in AI trip planning grows among travelers, we believe it presents the perfect opportunity to evolve how we support tourism economies," says Jason Linder, CEO of Ripe. "Each instance of an ITA is rich with authentic local knowledge and lodging data, which can be leveraged by GuideGeek's AI genius to provide travelers with accurate and actionable information."

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content, and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations, and ride-sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

About Ripe

Ripe is the architect of the category-defining In-Market Travel Agency (ITA), a transformative model designed to keep tourism dollars and first-party data within local economies. By unifying lodging, events, and authentic local experiences into seamless, branded ecosystems, Ripe empowers destination marketing organizations to reclaim the traveler relationship from third-party intermediaries. Ripe's ITA Platform enables destinations to vertically integrate local assets, transforming fragmented travel components into AI-discoverable offerings, positioning tourism leaders to own their economic impact in the next era of travel. bookripe.com

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SOURCE Matador Network