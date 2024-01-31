DISCOVER PUERTO RICO GOLF DESTINATION NEVER MORE ACCESSIBLE

Frontier Airlines most recent to announce new nonstop routes from mainland U.S.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial airline Frontier announced that it will launch six nonstop routes to the island beginning June 1 from Charlotte, N.C., Boston, Mass., Norfolk, Va., and Florida cities Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Fort Lauderdale.

This is good news for traveling golfers given Puerto Rico's place as a superb, easy-to-reach destination with 18 diverse yet complementary courses (plus two under construction). Further traveler friendliness is found in Puerto Rico's bilingual culture, U.S. currency, and no passport required for American citizens.

Puerto Rico beckons with 18 golf courses, tropical weather, welcoming culture, and Caribbean island beauty.

PGA Tour, United States Golf Association, Augusta National, college golf programs, and American Junior Golf Tour hold events in the island. They're drawn by the island's golf product and related assets, accentuated by award-winning resorts, 4,000-plus restaurants, sun-splashed beaches, vibrant nightlife, scrumptious cuisine, rare biodiversity, and the welcoming, inclusive, bilingual culture.

"Golf is a flourishing niche globally and in Puerto Rico," said Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico. "The new flight routes are welcomed as they help service the rising destination demand and enable more people to discover our tourism offerings."

Sixteen of Puerto Rico's 18 golf courses are open to the public. The other two allow play by guests staying at the affiliated resort. Golfweek ranks several island courses among the finest in the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Atlantic Islands.

Puerto Rico golf courses range from luxury resort amenities to standalone daily fees, spread throughout the island amid unique regions, with several clustered near historic San Juan. Oceanside views, coconut trees, and mountain-rainforest vistas frame their settings. A spectrum of price points, terrain, design styles, and related amenities offer something for everyone's preference.

For more information, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO is bringing prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively positioning the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure, business and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and community at large, to empower economic growth. Visit: www.DiscoverPuertoRico.com

Contact:

Dan Shepherd Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 (703) 403-5317

SOURCE Discover Puerto Rico