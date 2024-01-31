DISCOVER PUERTO RICO GOLF DESTINATION NEVER MORE ACCESSIBLE

News provided by

Discover Puerto Rico

31 Jan, 2024, 15:48 ET

Frontier Airlines most recent to announce new nonstop routes from mainland U.S.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial airline Frontier announced that it will launch six nonstop routes to the island beginning June 1 from Charlotte, N.C., Boston, Mass., Norfolk, Va., and Florida cities Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Fort Lauderdale.

This is good news for traveling golfers given Puerto Rico's place as a superb, easy-to-reach destination with 18 diverse yet complementary courses (plus two under construction). Further traveler friendliness is found in Puerto Rico's bilingual culture, U.S. currency, and no passport required for American citizens.

Continue Reading
Puerto Rico beckons with 18 golf courses, tropical weather, welcoming culture, and Caribbean island beauty.
Puerto Rico beckons with 18 golf courses, tropical weather, welcoming culture, and Caribbean island beauty.

PGA Tour, United States Golf Association, Augusta National, college golf programs, and American Junior Golf Tour hold events in the island. They're drawn by the island's golf product and related assets, accentuated by award-winning resorts, 4,000-plus restaurants, sun-splashed beaches, vibrant nightlife, scrumptious cuisine, rare biodiversity, and the welcoming, inclusive, bilingual culture.

"Golf is a flourishing niche globally and in Puerto Rico," said Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico. "The new flight routes are welcomed as they help service the rising destination demand and enable more people to discover our tourism offerings."

Sixteen of Puerto Rico's 18 golf courses are open to the public. The other two allow play by guests staying at the affiliated resort. Golfweek ranks several island courses among the finest in the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Atlantic Islands.

Puerto Rico golf courses range from luxury resort amenities to standalone daily fees, spread throughout the island amid unique regions, with several clustered near historic San Juan. Oceanside views, coconut trees, and mountain-rainforest vistas frame their settings. A spectrum of price points, terrain, design styles, and related amenities offer something for everyone's preference.

For more information, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com

About Discover Puerto Rico 

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO is bringing prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively positioning the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure, business and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and community at large, to empower economic growth. Visit: www.DiscoverPuertoRico.com

Contact:
Dan Shepherd Public Relations
[email protected]
+1 (703) 403-5317

SOURCE Discover Puerto Rico

Also from this source

On National Plan for Vacation Day, Puerto Rico Celebrates Another Record-Breaking Year of Tourism in 2023

On National Plan for Vacation Day, Puerto Rico Celebrates Another Record-Breaking Year of Tourism in 2023

On National Plan for Vacation Day, Discover Puerto Rico, the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) of the Island, is proud to celebrate...
Puerto Rico Returns for the 3rd Year as First Countdown Destination for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" featuring Dayanara Torres as Co-Host and Ivy Queen Performing Live

Puerto Rico Returns for the 3rd Year as First Countdown Destination for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" featuring Dayanara Torres as Co-Host and Ivy Queen Performing Live

Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's non-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) in partnership with the Puerto Rico Convention Center District ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.