Discover Puerto Rico Reminds Travelers The Island Is Open For Tourism By Encouraging Them To #GoForPuertoRico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Puerto Rico, the Island's Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), today announced the rollout of a new campaign, #GoForPuertoRico, to encourage travel to the Island following January's seismic activity. Drawing inspiration from Puerto Rico's resilient spirit, the new creative reminds travelers that Puerto Rico is open for tourism, focuses on the Island's diverse offerings, and communicates that by traveling, visitors are fueling local communities.

Puerto Rico had record-breaking numbers in lodging revenue, airport arrivals and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) bookings for the 2019 calendar year and expects to sustain the tourism momentum through 2020. From air access being at an all-time high to witnessing notable advancements in the lodging industry, tourism numbers in 2019 surpassed the Island's past high. Lodging revenue reached nearly $1 billion in the past year. The Island also received 5.2 million travelers across all airports throughout the Island, which include tourists, diaspora, and visiting friends and relatives. And, specifically, the MICE sector showed a tremendous increase in leads, which could positively impact the next six years, providing a potential economic impact of over $320 million to Puerto Rico.

The new campaign builds upon Discover Puerto Rico's brand campaign "Have We Met Yet?," which re-introduced the Island to the world in April 2019. Travelers and meeting planners will immediately be drawn by the many aspects that make Puerto Rico a unique and meaningful destination — ranging from the hospitality of the Puerto Rican people, to the cuisine, to the festive spirit, to abundant natural attractions, and much more.

"Our destination is ready and continues to receive visitors not only in the San Juan area, but across all regions," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. "A way people can show their support for the Island is to travel to Puerto Rico for their vacations, work trips, meetings, conferences and events. Flights are operating normally to all airports, attractions across the Island are open, and all major hotels are operating," he added.

"The campaign launched across digital banners, social, and pre-roll in key markets and in over-the-top TV, the first since the DMO's inception," said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico. "The overall impetus behind the development of the campaign is to remind people that the best way to support Puerto Rico is to go, and now more than ever, hotels, small business owners, restaurants, artisans, tour operators, among other tourism partners, are ready to welcome visitors with open arms, which in turn will spur the local economy," she added.



To view the "#GoForPuertoRico" creative online, visit YouTube.com/DiscoverPuertoRico and we encourage you to share it broadly. For more information about Puerto Rico, visit www.DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a newly established private, not for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and non-governmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

