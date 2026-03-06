Gate of Heaven Cemetery Open House March 14-15 Offers Tour of New Chapel Mausoleum and Chance to Lock In 2025 Prices Before March 16

The open house also provides an important benefit for families planning ahead: visitors who attend will have the opportunity to lock in 2025 pricing before a scheduled price increase on March 16, 2026.

Guests will be able to explore the Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection, a newly constructed indoor mausoleum featuring polished marble crypts, glass-front cremation niches, and a dramatic two-story mosaic of the Resurrected Christ. The sacred artwork and architecture are designed to reflect the Christian promise of resurrection and eternal life.

During the event, knowledgeable Memorial Planning Advisors will be available to answer questions and provide guidance on burial, cremation, and memorialization options. Advisors can also discuss pre-planning benefits and available financing options, helping families make thoughtful decisions in a respectful and no-pressure environment.

For many Catholics, pre-planning burial arrangements is considered an act of love that protects family members from difficult decisions during times of grief while ensuring that final arrangements reflect both personal wishes and the sacred traditions of the Church.

The open house takes place during the Lenten season, when many Catholics reflect on faith, renewal, and the promise of eternal life. The weekend offers families a peaceful opportunity to explore their options while taking steps to protect their family's heritage and legacy.

Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum is located at 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, New Jersey.

While walk-ins are welcome, guests are encouraged to RSVP online in advance so staff can better prepare to assist visitors.

To RSVP or learn more, visit: https://rcancem.org/open-house/gate-of-heaven

Families who attend the Open House Weekend will have the opportunity to secure memorialization options at current 2025 prices before the March 16 increase.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark