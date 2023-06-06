Discover Spain this Summer with Wego

DUBAI, UAE, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers travelers an unforgettable experience in Spain this summer.

Wego and Spain Tourism will be promoting the best things to do in the country and sharing guides and tips on how to spend the best summer holiday. This strategic collaboration brings together the extensive reach and expertise of Wego in the online travel industry and the allure of Spain's rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities.

(from left to right): Daniel Rosado, Director of Spain Tourism for the Middle East and Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India of Wego

Summer in Spain is one of the most enjoyable travel experiences. The vibrant cities such as Madrid and Barcelona offer a plethora of shopping options from high end boutiques to traditional markets that are perfect for every type of traveler.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego, said: "Spain is a preferred destination for MENA travelers. Through our partnership with Spain Tourism, we aim to attract a wider audience and boost tourism to this captivating country. We will be providing curated itineraries, and personalized travel recommendations, to inspire and assist travelers in planning their dream trips to Spain."

Wego will showcase Spain's diverse attractions, including its historic landmarks, breathtaking beaches, and world-renowned culinary scene, to its vast user base.

Daniel Rosado, Director of Spain Tourism for the Middle East, said: "Spain is a well-known country in the GCC region and it's experiencing a continuous increase in demand year after year. To consolidate this trend and build on it, we are partnering up with Wego to reach more and better the potential audience. Spain is a world in a country where travellers will find all they are looking for and that they desire, as Spain caters for all tourists. Through this campaign we will increase the awareness in the destination and focus not only in the most renowned destinations but also discover new ones. Heritage, culture, gastronomy and specially lifestyle amongst other will showcase a destination like none other: Spain. We look forward to a great summer and an exceptionally good 2023."

Over 800,000 searches are recorded this year on Wego's platform globally to Spain. Through this partnership, we aim to drive more travelers and increase the numbers of searches and bookings to the country.

Travelers get to indulge in the mouthwatering array of culinary delights. From savoring traditional tapas in quaint bars to enjoying seafood paella by the coast, Spain offers an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Cities and towns across Spain host music festivals, firework displays, and traditional processions, showcasing the nation's diverse traditions and ensuring an unforgettable summer experience.

About Wego

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore، Jakarta and Cairo.

