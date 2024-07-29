Discover the future of tech at CompTIA ChannelCon & Partner Summit 2024 in Atlanta

Leading industry association brings its two biggest events to the Tech Mecca of the South for the first time

ATLANTA, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading association for the information technology (IT) industry and its workforce, for the first time hosts its two largest annual meetings in Atlanta this week.

CompTIA ChannelCon is a leading source of education, networking and partnering for technology professionals, where tech industry experts share insights on business challenges and growth opportunities.

The CompTIA Partner Summit attracts leaders committed to building a stronger technology workforce through training, education and certification programs that connect people with the skills they need to reach their full potential and attain career success.

Atlanta Tech Scene by the Numbers

229,584

Technology workers

10,175

Tech business establishments

$55.1b           

Economic impact of tech sector

34,832

Job postings for tech occupations through the first six months of 2024

Sources: CompTIA State of the Tech Workforce, Tech Jobs


The conferences are co-located at the Hyatt Regency July 30 through Aug. 1. Among the highlights:

  • Award-winning journalist and author Kara Swisher will explain how to navigate today's tech landscape in a conference keynote session July 31.
  • The 2024 CompTIA Community Member of the Year will be revealed July 30. The award honors an individual who has demonstrated impactful service and leadership within the association and the industry.
  • CompTIA industry partners will be recognized July 31 for outstanding contributions to tech workforce training worldwide.
  • More than 170 technology product vendors and distributors will be on hand for the ChannelCon Technology Vendor Fair.

More details are available at CompTIA ChannelCon 2024 and CompTIA Partner Summit 2024.

About CompTIA
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://connect.comptia.org/

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
[email protected]
+1 630.678.8468

