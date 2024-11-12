Discover the Perfect Escape in Monterey County

A Leisurely Stay for Maximum Relaxation

MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As busy schedules and the demands of modern life continue to rise, more travelers are seeking time to rest and recharge. Monterey County offers an ideal destination for a revitalizing long weekend getaway, where visitors can unwind, reconnect with nature and experience a wealth of outdoor adventures and wellness activities. From the dramatic cliffs of Big Sur to the sun-soaked hills of Carmel Valley, a three-day trip is just enough to rejuvenate the mind and body – with an extra day on Monday offering even more time to fully immerse in the region's charm, avoid weekend travel crowds and start the week off right.

Embrace Nature in Big Sur

Begin your journey in iconic Big Sur, where stunning landscapes meet tranquil experiences. Explore Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, known for its towering coastal redwoods and the breathtaking purple painted sand at Pfeiffer Beach. For those seeking more adventure, Garrapata State Park offers hikers the reward of panoramic views over Big Sur and the Carmel Highlands.

Monterey County offers an ideal destination for a revitalizing long weekend getaway where visitors can unwind. Post this

After a day in nature, unwind at the luxurious Post Ranch Inn, where heated infinity pools overlook the Pacific Ocean. Indulge in seasonal, organic dining at Sierra Mar, the resort's acclaimed restaurant, and enhance your stay with a sleep-focused program featuring spa treatments and wellness meals. Alternatively, nearby Alila Ventana Big Sur invites guests to reconnect with themselves through forest bathing, yoga under the stars and peaceful solitude among nature. Travel responsibly while visiting natural wonders and take "The Right Path" to positively contribute to coastal land preservation.

Wellness and Wine in Carmel Valley

Travel north to Carmel Valley for a day of wellness and sunshine. With 300 days of sunshine each year, Carmel Valley offers the perfect setting for outdoor relaxation. Check in at Bernardus Lodge & Spa, where wellness reigns supreme with aqua yoga, energy-releasing crystal workshops and revitalizing treatments like the whipped honey and sea salt back scrub.

Afterward, treat yourself to a wine-tasting experience in Carmel Valley Village, exploring natural and sustainable wines at renowned vineyards like Folktale Winery or Massa Estate Organic Vineyards. For a deeper relaxation experience, visit Refuge, a renowned outdoor spa with a thermal circuit that soothes both body and mind.

Farewell by the Sea

For a relaxing close to your long weekend, immerse yourself in the serene coastal beauty of Monterey County's beachside properties. At The Sanctuary Beach Resort in Marina, guests can enjoy beach bonfires, sunrise yoga on the sand and fresh, seasonal cuisine at Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette, all while taking in stunning views of the Monterey Bay and its abundant wildlife, including whales, dolphins and sea birds. A sunset stroll through the dunes provides the perfect end to a peaceful day by the ocean.

Nearby, the Monterey Beach Hotel offers another unique beachfront escape, allowing guests to step directly onto the sand. For those looking to explore the local culinary scene, neighboring Seaside and Sand City boast a wealth of dining options, from live fire cooking at Maligne to vibrant food truck gatherings every first Friday in Sand City.

On Cannery Row, InterContinental The Clement Monterey invites guests for sunset toasts at C Restaurant + Bar, where they can savor sustainably sourced seafood and seasonal dishes oceanside. Down the row at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, a luxurious escape awaits at Vista Blue Spa, featuring ocean-view whirlpools and rejuvenating treatments that allow guests to unwind while overlooking the scenic Monterey Bay.

Extend your stay into Monday to make the most of these serene experiences. Whether indulging in a final treatment at the spa or enjoying a quiet morning stroll along the coastline, adding an extra day offers a slower, more immersive way to savor all that Monterey County has to offer.

For more information, visit SeeMonterey.com. To download high-resolution images, visit our media gallery.

ABOUT SEE MONTEREY

See Monterey is a 501c6 non-profit organization that drives tourism for Monterey County. Tourism is the largest industry on the Monterey Peninsula and the second largest in the County. See Monterey is a partnership of the hospitality community and local governments that aims to generate community prosperity and enrich economic vitality for Monterey County through the responsible growth of the tourism economy. Travel spending in Monterey County was nearly $3 billion in 2023, supporting 26,799 jobs and generating $307 million in state and local tax revenue that directly benefited the community. For more information, visit www.SeeMonterey.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

SOURCE See Monterey