See Monterey Announces What's New in 2026

A Milestone Year Brings the Reopening of Highway 1, New Historical & Cultural Initiatives and Fresh Ways to Experience Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey County is entering 2026 with great momentum and even greater access, introducing new and refreshed lodging, inventive dining concepts, expanded flight options and the long-awaited full reopening of Highway 1 in Big Sur after a nearly three-year closure.

Adding to this excitement are two new See Monterey initiatives, which will deepen visitor connection to the region: "Monterey 1000," a yearlong celebration of a millennium of Monterey County history, and "Off the Canvas," a creative lens on the area's vibrant public art and the artists behind the pieces. Together, these programs will invite travelers to explore the stories, culture and creativity that shape the destination.

"As we look toward a landmark year for both the nation and the region, Monterey County offers travelers an extraordinary blend of heritage, coastline and creativity," said Rob O'Keefe, president and CEO of See Monterey. "With Highway 1 reopened and new initiatives launching, 2026 is the ideal moment to rediscover the heart and history of this remarkable part of California."

Accommodations & Hotel Experiences

New lodging options provide travelers with a diverse selection of distinctive accommodations, milestone developments and new experiences in the New Year.

Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove (Pacific Grove) | Opening Winter 2026

In the heart of "America's last hometown," Pacific Grove, this elegant 99-room property brings a new level of hospitality as Kimpton's first branded property on the Central California coast. Driven by Spanish Revival-inspired architecture, the project includes a signature restaurant, The Caledonian, a courtyard with a fireplace and wellness offerings complimentary to guests — including sound baths, yoga and fitness sessions. The hotel is now accepting reservations for arrivals in early February.

Sand City's first hotel property is an ode to the city's creative culture, featuring a Lido-inspired event space designed to celebrate and showcase the work of local artists. Located within close proximity to Bayonet Black Horse's iconic links in Seaside, as well as Carmel and Monterey, the dual-branded hotel also expands visitor access to the region at a more approachable price point.

The resort's spa will undergo a refresh in early 2026, with the debut of the new Spa Aiyana slated for spring 2026.

Fish Hopper's Shake family will debut their newest venture, operating a boutique 20-room motel.

Boasting a reimagined entryway and expanded Terrace Lounge, this iconic property now invites even more elevated views of Stillwater Cove and the 18 th hole of Pebble Beach Golf Links. Two of its dining concepts have reopened — its signature steakhouse, The Tap Room, which also houses the trophy room full of golf memorabilia, and Stillwater, serving Coastal Californian fare.

Casa Palmero has redefined relaxation with its new Wellness Mini Bar in partnership with Hyperice and HigherDOSE. For a 24-hour rental period, guests can experience spa-level recovery and comfort with advanced tools like infrared sauna blankets, PEMF therapy mats, and percussion massagers — all delivered straight to guestrooms. Additional thoughtful touches like CBD soaks, melatonin teas and plush Kashwére comforts round out the new offering.

Monterey Beach Hotel is excited to welcome both hotel guests and local community members to its newly opened Reset Lab, an al fresco wellness-focused space designed for relaxation, recovery and rejuvenation complete with Scandinavian-inspired Barrel Saunas, invigorating cold plunges and more.

Food & Beverage

New and improved dining experiences offer visitors a wide range of culinary options that celebrate the bounty of Monterey Bay seafood, the fresh produce of the Salinas Valley and the exceptional wines of the region.

Sweet Reba's Bakery & Kitchen (Salinas) | Opened December 2025

Local favorite bakery Sweet Reba's opened its newest location on Main Street in Salinas, the latest business to open in the vibrant downtown district. Bakery owner Reba Wilson is best known for her appearances on Food Network's "Cake Wars."

Wine lovers are now able to taste the creations of Domaine Messier, the latest winery to debut in the charming art space of Winfield Gallery in Carmel. Visitors to the new Atelier Domaine Messier can try two personalities of Pinot Noir: the 2023 Cuvée du Nouveau Monde and the 2022 Cuvée Sagittaire, along with the 2023 Rosé of Pinot and the 2023 Chardonnay.

The team behind Seaside's Filipino-inspired The Butter House is unveiling a new project in downtown Monterey. An American-fusion restaurant, fare will include BBQ, calamari, clam chowder and fish & chips.

Helmed by Michelin-starred Aubergine's Justin Cogley, Corner Market is poised to be a relaxed yet refined community hub. Local produce and fresh seafood will take center stage, featuring seasonal crudos, grilled oysters and market-style lunches.

This beloved Salinas-born burrito spot, known for its homemade flour tortillas, will open its third outpost in Marina Promenade Shopping Center. The Moncada Group will also introduce the third installment of the Lalla Grill family, delivering exciting new dishes inspired by local flavors.

Lepe Cellars, led by the first Mexican-American winery owner on the Monterey Peninsula, Miguel Lepe, has been a force in the County since 2015. Lepe has moved his Carmel tasting room into a new space in Carmel Valley Village, featuring a shop with winery-exclusive varietals.

Relocating from its Monterey storefront, this local favorite has officially brought its baked goods, coffee and custom cakes & cupcakes to Pacific Grove.

Formerly an art gallery, this boutique wine bar and all-day restaurant evokes an urban–coastal vibe and leads with a curated list of small-production boutique wines. More than 40 selections pair seamlessly with Chef Paul Corsentino's culinary creations.

Tourism Milestones

With detour-free road-tripping along one of the world's most iconic drives and expanded flight service to major cities, accessibility punctuates the narrative of the year ahead.

