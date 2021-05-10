Discover the World Announces Change in Canadian Leadership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joanne Lundy, who has been Discover the World Director Canada for 28 years, is retiring from the position as of May 2021. The new incoming Director is Jane Clementino. Jane is a well-recognized travel executive in Canada with 30 years of experience in aviation, corporate travel management, and retail travel. She has extensive knowledge of the travel marketplace, distribution channels, and supplier relations, combined with strategic insights and business development capabilities – which have produced a great track record of revenue and brand growth.

During her tenure, Lundy developed and led the Canada team for Discover, creating success for the companies they represent and the network. Over the years the range of clients has included almost every travel sector and the team has brought dedication and passion to delivering the best results possible for each one.

Lundy said ,"Working with Discover all of these years has been an amazing experience, from great friendships to the sense of accomplishment in what we have achieved. Discover is poised to move forward strongly as travel rebounds, and has an exciting future ahead. I am incredibly grateful to the team of wonderful people I have worked with in Canada and in the entire Discover network, as well as the companies we have been honored to represent, and the great travel trade professionals". Although Lundy is retiring as Director, she will continue to be involved on a part-time project basis.

Clementino's prior experience includes: Global Director of Indirect Sales for Westjet and Westjet Vacations; Vice-President, Client Consulting Services and Sales for Navigant / CWT Canada where she created and implemented a global travel management operating framework and introduced value-based selling; Director at the BottomLine Group (now Optimus SBR) consulting on T&E and travel programs for several Fortune 100 companies; Divisional Vice- President of sales and operations at Sears Hometown Canada (approximately 200 stores).

As an accomplished strategist and sales professional, Clementino brings passion, vision, and strong relationships to her new role saying, "I am really excited to work with the team on the broad range of travel companies Discover represents including airlines, hotels, cruise, car rental, destinations, and technology. It's an opportunity to work with an exciting group of international brands, introduce new companies to the travel trade in Canada, and help Canadian brands have effective representation in global markets."

Discover The World Canada represents a broad range of clients including Sata Azores Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines, Condor, Caesars Entertainment, Loews Hotel Group, Europcar, Expedia TAAP, Bahamas Paradise Cruises and more.

Jane can be reached at [email protected].

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of more than 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of its clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World, visit www.discovertheworld.com or call +44 203 598 8030 or +1 480 707 5566.

