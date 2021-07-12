Discover The World Announces Change In France

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michele Bernard, who has been Discover the World Director France for 24 years, is retiring from the position as of July 2021. The new incoming Director is Guillaume Arenas.

Arenas, who has been with Discover the World since 2005, is the natural successor for Bernard as he has been working side by side with her for many years. He has extensive knowledge of both the operation and the French travel market. In fact, he has been working as the point person over the pandemic period with Bernard's support.

Arenas's prior experience includes: Sales & Marketing Manager France, Ukraine International Airlines; Sales Executive, Aer Lingus; Air, Sea, Rail Head of Supplier Relation, CEI.

Ian Murray, CEO at Discover the World, said, "We are delighted to continue our impressive France journey with one of our home-grown sales experts in Guillaume Arenas! Guillaume has been the right hand to Michele for many years learning the necessary skills to manage this important European market. I am super confident Guillaume will help our clients and Discover write new exciting chapters just as Michele has done consistently year after year. We wish Michele bon voyage and Guillaume bonne chance!"

Discover The World France represents a broad range of clients including Caesars Entertainment, Copa Airlines, Expedia TAAP, Loews Hotels & Co, Hong Kong Airlines, SATA Azores Airlines, Ukraine International Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, World Ticket Solutions, and more.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of more than 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of its clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com or call +44 203 598 8030 or +1 480 707 5566.

SOURCE Discover the World

