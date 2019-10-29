Discover The World Appointed As Hertz General Sales Agent For Cambodia, Laos And Myanmar

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the World has been appointed by Hertz as General Sales Agent (GSA) for Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

Discover the World will manage the outbound sales of products and services for Hertz and its additional car rental brands — Dollar, Thrifty, ACE and Firefly — to domestic travel trade partners, corporate customers and leisure travelers.

Ian Murray, Discover the World's Executive Vice President, said: "Discover the World and Hertz is a winning combination. Thanks to our proven ability, the global expertise of Hertz and its modern fleet, we can successfully expand into the exciting markets of Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, offering corporate and leisure sectors car rental from the Hertz brands to meet an array of needs and budgets."

Eoin MacNeill, Vice President of Hertz Asia-Pacific, said: "We are proud to announce Discover the World as our newly appointed GSA in the respective countries. Like Hertz, Discover the Word shares our passion and excitement to deliver customers with quality car rental solutions.

"Thanks to its expertise, capabilities and knowledge of our brands, Discover the World will continue to provide high levels of customer service and correctly position Hertz to business and leisure travellers. We're very grateful for our long-term partnership with Discover the World and look forward to the future."

Hertz and Discover the World's partnership stretches back more than 26 years. To commemorate the partnership, Discover the World is offering their customers in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar up to 15 per cent off base rental prices worldwide. The promotion applies to bookings made by November 30, 2019 for pickups by December 15, 2019. Other terms and conditions may apply. For more details or to book, customers can visit: www.hertz.com/launchpromo.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

About Hertz Corporation

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 10,200 company-owned, licensee and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management leader Donlen, operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets, and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

