Discover True Freedom with GoBoat's Latest Innovation: The Freedom Model

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you tired of the hassle of transporting a kayak? Does battling against the current leave you feeling exhausted? Say goodbye to these struggles with GoBoat - where we understand your needs!

Introducing the GoBoat Freedom, the ultimate solution to your watercraft woes. Meticulously crafted as the lightest inflatable, motorized boat on the market, the Freedom model ensures that you and your family can enjoy endless weekends or weeks on the water, hassle-free. With GoBoat's Freedom, the possibilities are endless!

Embrace the freedom to embark on a weeklong getaway with your girlfriends, enjoy a romantic date night with your loved one, or set out on an adventure with your favorite four-legged companion. GoBoat has considered every detail, offering an array of docks and attachable accessories to enhance your water adventures.

Compact and lightweight, the GoBoat Freedom weighs in at just 62 pounds, making it the lightest motorized watercraft available without compromising on style. Its portable design ensures that it can easily fit into the trunk of a small-sized car, allowing you to take your adventures wherever you go. Its vibrant colors ensure that you'll stand out on the water, turning heads wherever you go. Be prepared for envy by onlookers – they'll either want one of their own or attempt to claim yours!

Concerned about durability? Fear not - the GoBoat Freedom is constructed from virtually impenetrable Armorlite material, ensuring peace of mind on every journey.

The convenience of the GoBoat extends beyond the water, thanks to its inventive carrying bag equipped with wheels. This feature ensures effortless transportation, allowing users to easily maneuver the GoBoat to and from their desired launch sites. The compact size and lightweight nature of the bag make it suitable for travel, including air travel. Adventure seekers can now take their GoBoat with them on vacations and expeditions, enabling remarkable aquatic experiences where their journeys take them. With the ability to bring the GoBoat along on airplanes, enthusiasts can explore new waters and embark on exciting escapades around the world.

"The GoBoat was born out of a desire to empower adventurers with the freedom to go anywhere. Whether it's a family trip, outdoor exploration, or a thrilling adventure, the GoBoat Freedom makes it easier to get there," said Kiera Johnson, CEO at GoBoat.

Availability and Pricing: Explore specs, reviews, and videos of the new GoBoat Freedom in action at www.goboat.com , or on our Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/thegoboat ). Products and specifications are also available on our website. Contact us with questions via our website or at 918-973-2628. For more information, visit www.goboat.com and join the GoBoat community today.

The GoBoat Freedom represents a revolutionary leap in watercraft innovation, providing unmatched convenience, portability, and durability. Whether it's a tranquil weekend getaway or an adrenaline-fueled expedition, the GoBoat Freedom offers endless possibilities for aquatic adventures. Join us in embracing true freedom on the water with the GoBoat Freedom model – where every journey becomes an unforgettable experience. Visit our website or contact us today to learn more about availability and pricing. Say goodbye to the hassles of traditional watercraft and hello to endless adventures with GoBoat.

Contact:

Anna Woolsey

Project Manager

GoBoat

918-973-2628

13401 S 129th E Ave

Broken Arrow, OK 74011

https://goboat.com/

SOURCE GoBoat