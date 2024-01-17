Discover your 'Best Self' with IEHP's free wellness program

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to become your "Best Self" in 2024? Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is here to help.

"Healthy Living: My Best Self" is a new IEHP wellness program that guides people to develop healthy lifestyle habits. Participants will learn how to set personal goals, follow a routine that supports body and mind, and achieve a healthy weight – all for free.

"We want to provide program participants who have a body mass index outside of normal standards with wellness tools and education to reduce health issues associated with unhealthy lifestyle choices," said Rosalina Nava-Bermundez, IEHP's manager of health education, promotion, and prevention.

IEHP health educators – who work with members daily to establish new goals, provide health tips, and avoid or manage chronic conditions – developed the program, which is open to IEHP members and non-members.

Participants can track their progress using a guidebook filled with helpful tips, an online program portal, and in-person nutrition and exercise classes available at:

Community Resource Centers in San Bernardino, Victorville and Riverside

The First 5 Family Resource Center in Perris, Mecca and Desert Hot Springs

and And a soon-to-be announced location in Ontario

"Overall, we expect members will discover new areas of support in hopes of achieving a healthy weight," Nava-Bermundez said. "This may happen through healthy choices based on knowledge or the adoption of healthy habits, which may include stress management and physical activities."

To register for the program, IEHP members can sign up via the IEHP Member Portal at iehp.org. Click on "Member Login," then choose "Health and Wellness" to select the right class for you. Members can also register at any teaching location.

For non-members, registration is open through the "Events" tab at iehp.org or by visiting any class site.

For questions or to learn more, call Member Services at 1-800-440-IEHP (4347).

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.4 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of nearly 6,800 providers and more than 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

