Micro-internship program introduces Cajon High School students to IEHP career pathways

"This is such an exciting moment for me because you are the very first students to set foot on our IEHP campus," said Carmen Vega, IEHP's manager of Community Behavioral Health and Community Supports.

The Workforce SBCSS Program features in-person/virtual interactions between industry partners and small groups of students. Its mission is to transform lives through workplace readiness, and micro-internships are one way to make that possible.

"We really want [our students] to be able to learn technical and essential skills that will be able to support their transition into a workplace like IEHP," said Jalisa Randle, project manager for Workforce SBCSS.

IEHP first collaborated with SBCSS in June 2023 to host micro-internships on its campus, allowing students to connect directly with industry leaders to ask in-depth questions; learn and practice foundational workplace-related skills; receive hands-on training and feedback; and broaden their professional network.

Cajon High School is located in the north end of San Bernardino off West Hill Drive. Out of close to 2,800 students enrolled, 78% are identified as socioeconomically disadvantaged and 6.4% are English language learners. Curriculum and programs like the site's career pathway are designed to meet the diverse needs of the school's population of students and set them for success pre- and-post-graduation.

"I have the privilege of having a great community at school where [our pathway lead] Mr. [Christian] Peters and my counselor helped me get into this program," said Melody Glass, a Cajon High senior. "I don't think I would have been here otherwise without them."

