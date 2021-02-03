Discover Your Love Language this Valentine’s Day with Ferrara’s New Confectionary Matchmaking Quiz and Crushworthy Seasonal Lineup

"This Valentine's Day season, we're excited to give fans a fun, virtual experience to express their love – starting with our seasonal candy and cookie lineup," said Mariah Havens, Director of Seasonal Confections at Ferrara Candy Company. "Whether you prefer the classics like our timeless BRACH'S® Conversation Hearts or you enjoy trendy treats that pack a punch, like our new Trolli® Sour Brite® Lips, there's something for everyone to make this Valentine's Day special."

Find Your Love Language and Score a Free Treat for Your Sweetie

With many people looking to create new traditions to celebrate the season, Ferrara is making the occasion sweeter with the creation of the Ferrara Love Language quiz. Starting tomorrow, Thursday, February 4 at 4 p.m. ET, candy lovers can access FerraraLoveLanguages.com and answer a series of sweet questions to find their confectionary soulmate in one of six Ferrara candy and cookie treats. With each completion securing an entry to win, Valentines can share their swoon-worthy candy match with the special someone of their choice in the form of a free candygram delivered to their door. Pro Valentine Tip: act fast, 'cause the candies won't wait around forever. The brand has a limited run of 500 samples each and the quiz will close on Monday, February 8 at 11:59 PM ET. Good luck, sweet tooths!

Innovative Shapes Bring Fun to Valentine's Day Treats

Mother's® X's and O's Cookies : Spell out how you really feel about your Valentine with Mother's X's and O's Cookies, a limited-edition batch of bite-sized "X" and "O"-shaped cookies made with pink and white frosting and festive sprinkles. In addition to heart-shaped boxes, the seasonal offering is available in treat-sized packs – perfect for sharing hugs and kisses in flexible classroom celebrations, decorating, baking and seasonal crafts.

: Spell out how you really feel about your Valentine with Mother's X's and O's Cookies, a limited-edition batch of bite-sized "X" and "O"-shaped cookies made with pink and white frosting and festive sprinkles. In addition to heart-shaped boxes, the seasonal offering is available in treat-sized packs – perfect for sharing hugs and kisses in flexible classroom celebrations, decorating, baking and seasonal crafts. NERDS® Gummy Clusters : After first hitting store shelves last summer, the crunchy, gummy, yummy, bite-sized NERDS Gummy Clusters are debuting special Valentine's Day-themed packaging. Sold in limited-edition hot pink packaging adorned with purple and white hearts, these poppable treats are a fun way to show your devotion to all the NERDS in your life.

: After first hitting store shelves last summer, the crunchy, gummy, yummy, bite-sized NERDS Gummy Clusters are debuting special Valentine's Day-themed packaging. Sold in limited-edition hot pink packaging adorned with purple and white hearts, these poppable treats are a fun way to show your devotion to all the NERDS in your life. Trolli® Sour Brite® Lips: This season of love, Trolli is adding a weirdly awesome Valentine's Day variety to the portfolio with Trolli Sour Brite Lips, a lip-shaped sour gummy treat. Available in Cherry, Lemon, Strawberry, Grape, Orange and Lime flavors, these kissable candies are great for candy fans to snack and savor.

New Twists on Classic Conversation Hearts

It wouldn't be Valentine's Day without the signature seasonal treat adorned with "BE MINE" or "XOXO": conversation hearts. As the lead producer of conversation Hearts, Ferrara celebrates the season with the #1 brand for Valentine's Day – BRACH'S®. This year, the brand is introducing Wisecracks End the Conversation Hearts with witty sayings like "Nope" and "4 Never," which join BRACH'S® Tiny Conversation Hearts and other iconic favorites this season.

To continue spreading the virtual love and set hearts aflutter everywhere, BRACH'S® is also bringing back an exclusive Instagram lens that allows users to play their inner cupid and shoot a virtual arrow that unveils a secret message to those around them.

For additional information, head to www.brachs.com and stay connected throughout the season on social with BRACH'S® (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

