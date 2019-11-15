Discovery Behavioral Health Acquires ARC Treatment Center

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, a nationwide leader in mental health services, has acquired Authentic Recovery Center (ARC), located in West Los Angeles. The multi-faceted treatment center offers a wide range of options for the treatment of drug and alcohol misuse including medically managed detox, inpatient detox programs, residential treatment, continuing care, intensive outpatient, outpatient rehab, aftercare and dual diagnosis treatment.

"Since addiction is such a complex and multifaceted disease, no two treatment plans should be exactly alike. ARC offers a variety of options that are designed to meet the individual needs of each client," says Joe Tinervin, MSW, Division President at Discovery Behavioral Health. "This comprehensive and holistic program includes both inpatient and outpatient levels of care, integrating various treatment modalities that are geared towards healing each resident's mind, body, and spirit so that recovery can ultimately be achieved and maintained for a lifetime."

ARC is accredited by The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), a nonprofit organization based in the United States that accredits over 20,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the country.

The center's acquisition by Discovery Behavioral Health comes at a time when the national opioid crisis continues to engulf the nation. While nationwide the epidemic recorded a downtick in fatal overdoses between 2017 and 2018, in Los Angeles and other major cities in California the number of heroin-related emergency department visits in California more than tripled between 2006 and 2017, according to the California Health Care Foundation. Fentanyl, the powerful opioid mainly associated with a surge in overdose deaths on the East Coast in the last two years, has now established a foothold in Los Angeles County with emergency room doctors and county health officials reporting a rash of fentanyl overdoses in January of this year, according to an article last week in the Los Angeles Times

Discovery Behavioral Health President & CEO John Peloquin said, "ARC shares the philosophy of Discovery Behavioral Health, providing access to the comprehensive, evidence-based treatment. We welcome them into our growing family of brands."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading, in-network, U.S. healthcare provider delivering accessible, evidence-based community care for substance use, eating disorders and behavioral health. Discovery's programs include residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

