Discovery Behavioral Health Acquires Dan Med TMS Neuro Institute

TMS is an FDA-approved, evidence-based treatment for those suffering from major depression. Tweet this

A nationally recognized advocate for TMS (transcranial magnetic stimulation), Dr. Dandala explains that medication and talk therapy are effective treatments for most patients — but not all. "Normally, serotonin is supposed to flow from the neurons to the front of brain and tell us, 'This is a happy moment!' But for a depressed person, that doesn't happen. TMS helps awaken the part of the brain that in these patients is dormant," he says.

TMS is an FDA-approved, evidence-based treatment for those suffering from major depression. Ideal candidates are those who have not responded to prior medication attempts. These candidates often have what is commonly referred to as Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD).

One of Dr. Dandala's patients described his chronic depression before he began receiving TMS in an article for Men's Health magazine. The patient, who preferred to remain anonymous wrote, "Anxiety is like, 'I can't handle it.' Depression is more like, 'I don't care. 'The best way to describe it is just kind of wandering aimlessly through life with no enjoyment. I lost sight of myself. I couldn't really figure out who I was anymore. I wasn't enjoying the activities that made me, me. I ran in high school, but I didn't want to go outside or exercise. Music was also a huge part of my high school career, but I didn't want to do anything."

When medications were no longer effective, the patient began TMS therapy with Dr. Dandala. After the treatments, the patient reported, "I feel like I'm more connected with myself and the world around me, and I can truly say that I'm happy with myself. I like me. It took a long time to get to that point."

According to the World Health Organization, depression is the number one cause of mental illness worldwide. Globally, an estimated 5% of the population, or 300 million individuals, suffer from the condition, characterized by persistent sadness, a lack of interest or pleasure in previously rewarding or enjoyable activities, tiredness and poor concentration. It can also disturb sleep and appetite.

"The acquisition of the institute serves to further expands DBH's growing TMS footprint, offering greater access to those people who suffer from persistent, treatment-resistant depression," says John Peloquin, CEO and president of DBH.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome driven healthcare accessible and affordable since inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric and addiction medicine, TMS, virtual and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We are a contracted provider with 100 payers and other managed care organizations. Our portfolio of more than 130 treatment centers includes service lines in successful operation since 1985. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of Alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities, and a caring community. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Press Contact:

Greg Ptacek

PR | Communications

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

323-841-8002 mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health