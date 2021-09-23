Discovery Behavioral Health Announces Appointment of Michael Uradnik as CEO, Associated Behavioral Health Care in Seattle

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has announced the appointment of Michael Uradnik as CEO of Associated Behavioral Health Care.

Reporting to Chris Diamond, VP of Business Development at DBH, Uradnik will lead ABHC, a provider since 1995 of medical, mental health and substance use/chemical dependency outpatient behavioral health services in the Puget Sound region. It is currently one of the largest providers of behavioral health outpatient services in Washington State, and over its 20+ year history has served more than a half- million patients.

"Michael combines an entrepreneurial spirt with strategic executive management skills. We welcome his upcoming leadership of ABHC – the gold standard for behavioral healthcare in the Pacific Northwest for more than 25 years," says Diamond.

For the past two decades, Uradnik has served in executive positions within the behavioral health industry in the Seattle metro area. Most recently, he was CEO between 2014 and 2020 of Cascade Behavioral Health where he oversaw the start up and growth of a 137-bed hospital with over 5,000 annual admissions. Previously, he served as COO of Fairfax Behavioral Health where he doubled inpatient capacity over four years, including opening a satellite, hospital-within-a-hospital.

"Behavioral healthcare has never been more vital. I look forward to helping fulfill Discovery Behavioral Healthcare's mission of providing better access of care to all those who need it. As the new leader of ABHC, I especially welcome the opportunity to work with its dedicated, compassionate staff of psychologists, physicians and certified counselors, who are among the best in the Northwest" said Uradnik.

About Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable since its inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric, neurocenters and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance misuse or eating disorders. With a portfolio of more than 100 treatment centers including service lines in successful operation since 1985, we are a preferred and trusted provider with most insurance companies who value our clinical rigor and remarkable results. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of Alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities and a caring community – for life. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

Press Contact:

Greg Ptacek

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

323-841-8002 mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health

Related Links

https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com/

