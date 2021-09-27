Discovery Behavioral Health Announces Appointment of Rich Paul as Vice President, Information Services

Reporting to DBH CEO John Peloquin, Paul will oversee strategy development, planning, infrastructure and program management within the healthcare company. During his 30-year career, he has successfully led over 50 post-acquisition IT integrations with a focus on bridging complex concepts between business, operations and IT organizations.

"Richard has the strong leadership and communication skills Discovery Behavioral Health requires to effectively execute to overall DBH operations and strategy development, bringing a current knowledge and future vision to leverage information and technology in business model design, business processes re-engineering, operational improvements, and support for DBH's mission," said Peloquin.

Paul brings to the position an expertise in driving technology changes that support business transformation and defining strategies to migrate mission critical applications to the cloud with improved security and resiliency. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Technology with Illuminate Education where he developed and executed organizational growth initiatives that expanded the functionality of core go-to-market and financial systems.

Previously, he served as Vice President of Information Technology for Convenant Care where he directed enterprise information technology strategies for the national post-acute healthcare organization.

"As DBH continues to expand its operations nationwide, I look forward to taking a leadership role in determining how current and emerging technologies can provide secure, dynamic Information services during a pandemic and beyond. We must concentrate on the practices that make us successful with the ultimate goal of providing people better access to behavioral healthcare," said Paul.

