Discovery Behavioral Health Announces Launch of DISCOVERYMD - a new division integrating the effectiveness of in-person treatment with the convenience of telemedicine

The new division will be led by an executive team headed by Chris Diamond, President of DiscoveryMD, a veteran of the behavioral healthcare industry, bringing more than 30 years of expertise to this role, including direct care, clinical care and facility leadership. Since 2007, he has had responsibility for facilities throughout the country treating primary mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment at some of the nation's largest behavioral healthcare companies. He served as CEO and COO at facilities in Arizona, California, Texas and Kentucky. Most recently, he served as DBH Vice President of Development. Diamond will report directly to John Peloquin, President and CEO of Discovery Behavorial Health.

"Chris has played a vital leadership role in our company's rapid growth during the past year through new services in response to the unprecedented need for behavioral health nationwide during the nation's pandemic. In particular, he spearheaded our expansion of innovative, alternative treatment programs for treatment-resistant depression and co-occurring disorders. All that makes Chris the right person to lead DiscoveryMD," says Peloquin.

DiscoveryMD has been designed to offer medical solutions to people with chronic mood and addiction disorders resistant to conventional treatment methods. This includes medication management, TMS, ketamine and medical addiction support combined with traditional individual and group therapy. The addition of this fourth brand of Discovery Behavioral Health adds a medical and long-term care component to Discovery's traditional acute residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, providing greater access to patients by providing every level of care to meet their needs. It also includes a telehealth component for traditional therapy, medication management, assessment and referrals.

"Patients should not have to choose between only receiving traditional face-to-face therapy or strictly to telehealth. With DiscoveryMD patients can now get the kind of care that best fits their therapeutic needs, lifestyle, preferences and even geographic location. Every patient should have access to the behavioral care they need, no matter what their individual circumstances," says Diamond.

Monika Valentine joins the DiscoveryMD team as VP of Business Operations to build out the Specialty Physician Network and support the Practice Management of the Psychiatric Service Outpatients. She is an experienced senior executive with a track record of providing solutions for healthcare operations and specialty practices and was recently named among the Top 100 Business Leaders of Tampa for 2022.

"The great advantage of DiscoveryMD is the breath of its services, combining outpatient specialty services and telehealth under one umbrella. A patient will have customized programs that provide the right treatment for their needs at any given time — from highly supported, traditional therapy to highly autonomous outpatient medical solutions. Depending on the patient, they might use one, two or all three of these options during their treatment journey, in order to deliver the right care at the right time," says Valentine.

Paul Cassidy is also joining the DiscoveryMD team as VP of Substance Use Disorder Outpatients. He has more than 25 years experience in clinical and leadership roles committed to creating and delivering recovery solutions, including five years with Symetria Recovery where he was responsible for new clinical operations and development.

"Just two years ago the leading national health crisis was the drug overdose epidemic. While it's been overshadowed by COVID-19 pandemic, the nation's other major health crisis didn't go away. In fact, research is showing that the stress and isolation of the pandemic were leading contributing factors for the unprecedented increase in overdose deaths last year. The advent of the kind of integrated treatment model being innovated by DiscoveryMD offers the best solution for stemming the ongoing substance use epidemic by incorporating mental health and modern treatment modalities," says Cassidy.

With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric services, addiction medicine, neurocenters and telehealth, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. With a portfolio of more than 130 treatment centers, including service lines in successful operation since 1985, we are a preferred and trusted provider with most insurance companies who value our clinical rigor and remarkable results.

