Discovery Behavioral Health Appoints Christian Losch CEO at Pinelands Recovery Center of Medford, NJ

Losch has been in the social services field for over 15 years, spending the last 12 years in addiction treatment. A celebrated graduate of the Rutgers School of Social Work, he is a dually licensed Clinical Social Worker and Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor. He started his career as a Primary Therapist in an Adolescent Substance Abuse Program in a large behavioral health facility, where he was later promoted to Director of Addiction Services. Losch moved to Pinelands in 2014, as Clinical Director of the Outpatient program. He was instrumental in the development and opening of the 30-bed residential program in 2018 and now oversees all service lines at the facility as CEO.

Pinelands has been at the forefront of treating Opioids and Heroin addiction with the newest medicines and therapies available. These FDA approved medications, prescribed by our on-staff Medical Director, allow clients to be physically comfortable while focusing on treatment. Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), combined with individual counseling, family programming, and a long-term recovery plan, promote building a foundation for lasting recovery.

About Pinelands Recovery Center

Pinelands Recovery Center of Medford is widely known as one of New Jersey's finest, most respected addiction treatment facilities. Backed by a partnership with researchers at Rutgers University and hailed by media critics for highly successful results, the goal of Pinelands is to achieve long-term physical, mental, emotional and spiritual recovery. With 30-bed accommodations and a 24-hour professional staff, the center offers treatment in a comfortable, relaxing environment. For more information on Pinelands Recovery Center of Medford visit, www.pinelandsrecovery.com.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health, a national leader in evidence-based clinical treatment, is committed to providing the ultimate inpatient access, through a strategic mix of geographic locations and tiered pricing that makes life changing care affordable and accessible for the largest possible client base. Discovery continues to expand its footprint nationwide with treatment centers specializing in behavioral health, eating disorders, substance abuse and dual diagnosis. For more information on Discovery Behavioral Health visit, www.discoverybh.com.

