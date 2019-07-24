Discovery Behavioral Health Appoints Christina Hammett Regional Director of Clinical Outreach of the Substance Use Division

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. today announced the appointment of Christina Hammett as Regional Director of Clinical Outreach for the Substance Use Division. Discovery Behavioral Health (DBH) is a national leader in evidence-based clinical treatment, with 77 treatment centers in 11 states.

Christina Hammett brings to Discovery Behavioral Health nearly 20 years of experience in the medical and behavioral health field. Throughout her career, she has held multiple leadership roles in sales and marketing. Most recently, she held the responsibility of serving as the Outreach Manager in Southern California for Promises Behavioral Health. Prior to that, she committed two years of her career to serving as the Recruiting Manager at GlaxoSmithKline.

"We are delighted that Christina is joining Discovery Behavioral Health," says Joe Tinervin, Division President of Discovery Behavioral Health. "She brings unparalleled knowledge and expertise in collaborating with professionals and extraordinary passion for helping people. Christina will be a tremendous asset to us as we execute our mission to deliver clinical excellence and lead DBH to be the preferred treatment provider to individuals and families in need."

Hammett's experience encompasses expert knowledge of co-occurring disorders, including substance abuse disorder, mood disorders, eating disorders, trauma, and chronic pain. She is a certified chronic pain coach. Hammett earned her degree in Business Administration and Marketing at California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo.

"My passion has always led me to serve and help others," said Christina Hammett. "I am looking forward to joining the team at Discovery Behavioral Health. I consider this a tremendous opportunity to put my commitment, knowledge and skills to work to help offer those in need a pathway to recovery and healing."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health, a national leader in evidence-based clinical treatment, is committed to providing the ultimate inpatient access, through a strategic mix of geographic locations and tiered pricing that makes life changing care affordable and accessible for the largest possible client base. Discovery continues to expand its footprint nationwide with treatment centers specializing in behavioral health, eating disorders, substance abuse and dual diagnosis. For more information on Discovery Behavioral Health visit, www.discoverybh.com.

