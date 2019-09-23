Discovery Behavioral Health Opens New Center in Chicago For Mental Health and Eating Disorders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, a leading nationwide provider of behavioral health services, has opened a new facility in Chicago. Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program will offer mental health treatment and the Center for Discovery will offer treatment for eating disorders.

The new center is now accepting adolescent and adult clients for enrollment in both treatments, offering either an intensive outpatient (IOP) program or a partial hospitalization program (PHP).

While the mental health and eating disorder treatment programs are separate and distinct, both Discovery programs share a commitment to treat the underlying factors contributing to the disorder. As a result, clients completing either program leave with a foundational resiliency, making them better equipped to navigate the challenges life presents outside of treatment.

"Mental health challenges impact us all at some point in our lives. Whether it is our ability to cope with the many changes in life, or the challenges of supporting a loved one struggling with mental health issues," says Traci Parramore-Chambers, Director of Outpatient Services, Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program. "We create a safe space where clients can explore the process of change, supporting them in defining and implementing positive changes."

The mood and anxiety program offers personalized, evidence-based, gender-inclusive and gender-specific treatment for mental health disorders including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder trauma, self-harm and adoption or attachment issues. A defining feature of the program is the use of individual therapy as well as and "milieu" and "process" group therapies.

Milieu group allows clients to join with one another to develop and foster empathy for self and others, encourage one another, improve communication skills, acquire problem solving skills, and gain confidence in the acknowledgement and sharing of one's story. During groups, clients define their world view and beliefs by using Cognitive Behavior Therapy techniques, while restructuring thought content impacting mood and behavior. They learn how to implement distress tolerance skills, communication skills, empathy, acceptance, and the ability to create an emotional and psychological safe zone for themselves.

Milieu groups provide additional opportunities to unleash right-brain creativity through artistic expression of visual art, music, movement, poetic writing, journals and dramatic interpretation.

Process Groups provide a deeper exploration of life issues with an opportunity for reflection to gain insight and awareness, and a vocal acknowledgement of shared experiences in a community of hope. This process is featured in Multifamily Process group as well as providing families with psychoeducational information, and skill development opportunities to support their loved while in treatment and beyond.

"We become providers of mental health services because we have a desire to see others live a fulfilled life. Our therapists are Master's, PsyD, and PhD -level providers with experience working with mood, anxiety, behavioral, trauma and many other mental health issues. They are passionate about their work, have families and loved ones, and understand the many challenges presented by life changes," says Parramore-Chambers.

Similarly, The Center for Discovery Eating Disorder Treatment is a hands-on program that prepares clients to successfully translate the skills learned at the treatment center back to their home environment.

"Our program includes personalized menu planning, hands-on kitchen skills groups, meal preparation, therapeutic family meals, and personalized exposure-based outings. Discovery's nutrition philosophy, grounded in Intuitive Eating, is that all foods fit in balance, variety, and moderation," explains Deandra Christianson, DBH Eating Disorder Division President.

Individually tailored treatment plans target underlying factors contributing to the eating disorder, form a foundation for intuitive eating, and teach clients distress tolerance skills and self-regulation. In addition to mental health services, the new facility provides academic, experiential and family centered programs.

"The family and support system are considered integral members of the treatment team. We honor the family and support system as experts on their loved one while providing support and clinical guidance throughout the recovery process," says Christianson.

Medication management is by board-certified psychiatrists, and includes individual sessions, medication education, psychopharmacology groups, and collaboration with families and outpatient providers.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is an in-network, leading U.S. healthcare provider in the evidence-based treatment of substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. It offers residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California.

Press Contact:

Greg Ptacek

PR| Communications

323-841-8002 mobile

gregptacek@me.com

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health