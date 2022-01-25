Discovery Behavioral Health To Participate in Farragut Square Group Webinar on 2022 Outlook for Behavioral Health Industry

DBH president and CEO John Peloquin will represent the company in a wide-ranging discussion including the impact of COVID on the continued growth of virtual health care, the growing role of primary care physicians as partners for behavioral health providers and expectations and the impact of consolidations in the behavioral health space.

The webinar is hosted by Cross Keys Capital, a leading middle market investment bank focused on providing merger and acquisition advisory services to privately-held companies.

"The number of Americans with unmet need for mental health and substance use disorders treatment remains significant, with fatal overdose deaths topping an unprecedented 100,000 in 2021. The future of behavioral health lies with those providers who can meet the challenge by providing evidence-based, outcome-driven treatment that combines face-to-face therapies with the latest in telehealth technology," says Peloquin.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable since its inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric, neurocenters and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. With a portfolio of more than 130 treatment centers including service lines in successful operation since 1985, we are a preferred and trusted provider with most insurance companies who value our clinical rigor and remarkable results. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of Alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities and a caring community – for life. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

