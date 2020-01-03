Discovery Montessori Academy to Host Martin Luther King, Jr. Event for School Choice Week

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritual leader. Civil rights advocate. Nobel Peace Prize recipient. Martin Luther King, Jr. was all of these and more. Students, parents, and staff at Discovery Montessori Academy will gather to learn about the life and values of Martin Luther King, Jr. and celebrate school choice on Monday, Jan. 20.

The learning celebration will take place 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Discovery Montessori Academy. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students will have an opportunity to participate in the story of Martin Luther King, Jr., socialize, and engage in craft activities.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We want to celebrate that we live in a time where not only are we free to live comfortably in our own skin and culture but also have the freedom to choose schools from a variety of different learning styles," said Esther Quiroz, director of Discovery Montessori Academy.

Founded in 2014, Discovery Montessori Academy is a multicultural Montessori school that believes that every child is unique and success and growth come from encouragement and nurturing natural strengths.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

