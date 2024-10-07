Discovery Point Child Care Franchises, set to open first Mooresville, NC center soon

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Point Child Development Centers, a leading educational childcare franchise, will be opening a new center in Mooresville, NC this fall.

Since 1988, Discovery Point has grown to serve over 50 communities in the southeast, with centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The newly designed building is 14,000 square feet and will host 12 classrooms from Infants to School Age Programs including Before and After School Care and Summer Camp. They are scheduled to open November 2024 and have already begun teacher recruitment and Pre- enrollment. Discovery Point Mooresville will be owned and operated by residents Tom & Nicole Beagle and John & Nicole Wells.

Tom grew up in Maryland. He moved to Charlotte for college and graduated from UNC Charlotte with a Criminal Justice & Psychology degree. He currently runs the wholesale gasoline division of his company and has 14 years' experience in Sales and Franchise consulting.

Nicole grew up in upstate New York. She attended Quinnipiac University in Hamden CT for 2 years, Majoring in Business Administration with a Minor in Marketing. She later completed her masters in K-12 education and was a 3rd grade teacher at Stoney Creek Elementary for 5 years. Tom and Nicole currently reside in the Lake Norman area outside of Charlotte. They have an 8-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son both that are active in sports and extracurricular activities.

John and his wife both grew up in West Virginia. They both attended West Virginia University for undergraduate studies and went on to dental school. John graduated with his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1995. Both John and his wife, Nicole, own their own dental practices. They have been married since 2014 and have two children.

"We're delighted to welcome the Beagles and the Wells as the newest members of the Discovery Point franchise family. We're pleased to be able to introduce our high-quality brand of childcare to an entirely new community," said Cliff Clark, Discovery Point Founder and CEO. "We are looking forward to seeing how they implement their vision to meet the specific needs of Mooresville parents and their children."

For over 35 years, Discovery Point has been at the forefront of childcare. Our dedicated teachers and caregivers provide the formative educational experiences that will shape the way young minds address the rest of their academic careers. Our early childhood teachers implement research-based curriculum and a whole child instructional approach for every age and stage of development.

With teachers who are trained in early childhood education and a proprietary Connections Curriculum® Discovery Point fosters the JOY of Discovery and a LOVE for learning. Discovery Point offers a whole-child approach to learning, ensuring the successful growth and development of each child.

Discovery Point centers have a distinctive design that incorporates years of childcare experience into their construction and layout. Features include an open floor plan with clear sight lines, easy access between classrooms, and efficient use of multi-purpose spaces. The Discovery Point Mooresville center will be an updated, modernized version of Discovery Point's traditional center layout. Completion of construction and the grand opening of the center is scheduled for November 2024.

About Discovery Point

Discovery Point Child Development Centers, which recently celebrated its 35th year in business, provides safe, educational, and nurturing environments for growing children with multiple locations throughout the Southeast. Since opening its first location in an in 1988, Discovery Point has been a leader in childhood education and care, expanding beyond its Georgia roots into Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee, with plans under way to reach new markets nationwide. For more information, visit www.discoverypoint.com/franchising.

