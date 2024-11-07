Discovery Point Franchising, Inc. - Opening newest childcare center in Mooresville, NC.

How to Build a Discovery Point Child Care Business

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Point Franchising, Inc. is in the final stages of opening their new Mooresville, NC location in late November.

There is nothing more exciting than seeing a new business venture come to life. As our franchisees, Tom and Nicole, develop their Discovery Point childcare business, they have been expertly guided and advised through every step of the process, from real estate to equipment set-up.

For over 35 years, Discovery Point has helped business owners develop quality child care centers that are safe, reliable, and lasting, both on the outside and the inside. Discovery Point support is unlike most others in the childcare industry and is truly motivated by a desire for their owners to be successful in their local market. Those looking to own their own business while giving back to their community can truly benefit from decades of experience and a solid business plan.

Discovery Point assists new franchisees with their site selection. They also take into consideration many factors concerning each site. As they evaluate a property, Discovery Point considers the following:

Property size





Zoning





Visibility





Parking





Traffic

Discovery Point also conducts a demographic analysis of the surrounding area, which includes the number and age of the children and the adult population, residential communities, household income, competitors, retail development in the area, and more. Banks and lending institutions are attracted to the child development industry and to Discovery Point – specifically due to the stability of the daycare center franchise industry and the record of success.

Local owners, Tom and Nicole, will be owners on site and have been involved in every step of the journey – from groundbreaking to grand opening. They are gearing up to open late November, with pre-enrollment of children and hiring amazing staff as needed. Over the course of construction, Tom and Nicole have been involving themselves in their community, making connections, and reaching out to the local parents in need of quality educational childcare.

"We're ecstatic to be a part of the Discovery Point family with our first location in Mooresville and hope to help grow the Discovery Point brand with a goal of doing multiple locations. We most of all look forward to providing for a need in our area while being a part of our families that join us and assisting in the growth and development of their children!"

– Tom and Nicole Beagle

About Discovery Point

Discovery Point Child Development Centers, which recently celebrated its 35th year in business, provides safe, educational, and nurturing environments for growing children with multiple locations throughout the Southeast. Since opening its first location in an in 1988, Discovery Point has been a leader in childhood education and care, expanding beyond its Georgia roots into Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee, with plans under way to reach new markets nationwide. For more information, visit www.discoverypoint.com/franchising.

Media Contact:

Briyanna Purifoye

[email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Point Franchising, Inc