Discovery Point Mooresville is NOW OPEN!

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Point Child Development Centers a leading educational childcare franchise, has officially opened their new center in Mooresville, NC.

Since 1988, Discovery Point has grown to serve over 50 communities in the southeast, with centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

The newly designed building is 14,000 square feet and hosts 12 classrooms from Infants to School Age Programs including Before and After School Care and Summer Camp. The Discovery Point Mooresville center is an updated, modernized version of Discovery Point's traditional center layout. They have officially opened and are currently enrolling for all ages. Discovery Point Mooresville will be owned and operated by residents Tom & Nicole Beagle and John & Nicole Wells.

From construction to grand opening and owner training, Discovery Point Franchising assists new owners in preparing for their new business, ensuring success. Discovery Point Franchise support includes:

Industry Support - With over 35 years of experience, our team can provide training on everything from operational software, state regulations, to agency programs.

Building Design - Our open floor plan provides visibility and natural light into each large classroom. Each space has been designed for the ages and developmental levels of each child.

Equipment Package - Each new building is equipped with an extensive equipment package that includes all furniture, learning materials and playground equipment. Classes are fully stocked and staged, ready to open.

Marketing Support - Our marketing team makes advertising resources easily accessible to franchisees and helps amplify each center's presence within its community.

Influential Advocacy - Discovery Point's leadership team serves on multiple state and national Early Childhood and professional organizations including Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA), NAEYC and International Franchise Association (IFA).

Local owners, Tom and Nicole, will be owners on site and have been involved in every step of the journey. Now, officially open, they are ready to serve their community and provide quality childcare to local parents.

Discovery Point is proud to welcome Discovery Point Mooresville to the Discovery Point Family, where we foster the JOY of Discovery and a LOVE for learning.

About Discovery Point

Discovery Point Child Development Centers, which recently celebrated its 36th year in business, provides safe, educational, and nurturing environments for growing children with multiple locations throughout the Southeast. Since opening its first location in an in 1988, Discovery Point has been a leader in childhood education and care, expanding beyond its Georgia roots into Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee, with plans under way to reach new markets nationwide. For more information, visit www.discoverypoint.com/franchising.

Media contact: Briyanna Purifoye, [email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Point Franchising, Inc