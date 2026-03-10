Discuss Everything You Want to Know About Cancer with Experts at Community Education Series

The Community Conversations on Cancer seminar series, in partnership with the Detroit Public Library, allows Michigan residents to learn from researchers and physician-scientists

DETROIT, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute's Office of Community Outreach and Engagement (COE) announces the 2026 Community Conversations on Cancer. This is the second year Karmanos has partnered with the Detroit Public Library to present the series. The sessions are held in person at the Main Branch, located at 5201 Woodward Avenue (Detroit, MI 48202) and virtually via Zoom, from 6 -7 p.m. The virtual option allows people from across the state to attend. The first three sessions cover colorectal cancer, multiple myeloma and the influence of bias in health care.

"Last year's series had the largest attendance we have seen so far, with an average of 80 participants for each session. We look to continue to grow this program and feature topics that participants are interested in learning about," said Hayley Thompson, Ph.D., associate center director of Community Outreach and Engagement and professor of Oncology at WSU. "These conversations are intriguing, as you get to learn about ongoing and new studies, research and treatments available that have really changed the standard of care for different types of cancer. And participants gain an understanding of some of the population studies we conduct here at Karmanos, helping us understand the community's knowledge of cancer and cancer prevention, clinical trials, and communication between patients, caregivers and their physicians.

"These presenters are well-known and respected oncologists, clinical scientists and researchers who are leading investigations into many aspects of oncology care," added Dr. Thompson.

Upcoming Sessions

Registration is now open for the following sessions.

The Road Ahead: Understanding a Colon Cancer Diagnosis and Exploring Treatment | Wednesday, March 18

Anthony Shields, M.D., Ph.D., will focus his presentation on what to expect after a colon cancer diagnosis and how to determine which treatment options might be best.

"I'll be detailing risks of colon cancer, both modifiable and non-modifiable risks, and the methods and importance of screening and early detection," outlined Dr. Shields, is the associate center director for Clinical Science, a medical oncologist, member of the Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Oncology and Phase I Clinical Trials Multidisciplinary Teams (MDTs), and the Molecular Therapeutics Research Program at Karmanos. "When a patient is diagnosed with this disease, they will discuss treatment options with their oncologist. We'll look at the role of surgery, the need for chemotherapy after surgery to decrease the risk of recurrence, and, in the case of advanced disease, the many treatment options available to patients, including novel treatments that are being developed through clinical trials."

Dr. Shields is also a professor of Oncology at Wayne State University (WSU) School of Medicine. His presentation will be moderated by Kenyetta Cole, president of the Detroit Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Vera Bailey, colon cancer survivor, and Craig Cook, cancer advocate.

Download the flyer

Unintentional Harm: How Provider Implicit Bias Can Influence Clinical Communication and Related Outcomes | Wednesday, April 22

Lauren Hamel, Ph.D., MBA, co-program leader of the Population Studies Research Program at Karmanos and associate professor of Oncology at WSU, will present ongoing research on bias in health care settings.

"Considerable research has been conducted on implicit bias in clinical care, and a lot of that work has been done right here at Karmanos and Wayne State University. My colleagues and I have devoted much of our professional lives to studying and finding ways to improve communication, mitigate the influence of bias, and improve outcomes for historically underserved patients," explained Dr. Hamel. "I'm looking forward to discussing the science behind implicit bias, how it's measured, and what role our social world and brains play in how bias affects our communication and decision making. We'll discuss what the data tell us about how bias can negatively affect patient care, especially for Black patients, and discuss evidence-based strategies to mitigate the influence of implicit bias in health care."

Dr. Hamel's presentation will be moderated by Megan Landry of the American Cancer Society, Rosalind Sample from the Pink Fund, and Robert Thomas from the Black Men's Cancer Action Council, a group of cancer survivors, caregivers and advocates supported by COE.

Download the flyer

The Road Ahead: Understanding a Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis and Exploring Treatment | Wednesday, June 17

Craig Cole, M.D., malignant hematologist, member of the Hematology Oncology and Multiple Myeloma and Amyloidosis MDTs at Karmanos, and associate professor of Oncology at WSU, and Lara Sucheston-Campbell, Ph.D., professor of Oncology at WSU, will share what to expect after a multiple myeloma diagnosis, treatment options and clinical trials available, new treatments, and when someone should explore genetic counseling.

Download the flyer

Each seminar begins at 6 p.m. at the Detroit Public Library Main Branch and is available to watch virtually.

A strategic goal of the Detroit Public Library is to be a source of high-quality, free instruction and programs in Detroit that support personal growth and enhance the quality of life for the city's population. Partnering with Karmanos allows the library to fulfill that mission while providing important health information to its customers.

"The Detroit Public Library is proud to partner with Karmanos Cancer Institute to bring clear, accessible cancer education directly to our community," said Kalana Gates, manager of Business, Science and Technology, Social Science, Education and Religion at the Detroit Public Library. "Our libraries are trusted spaces where people come to learn, ask questions and connect. By working together, we're creating meaningful conversations that not only help community members better understand cancer prevention and care but also allow doctors and researchers to hear directly from the people they serve. As cancer cases continue to rise, Detroit Public Library is committed to supporting our community with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed health decisions."

Registration Information

Registration is required for in-person and virtual attendance. For more information and to register, visit the Upcoming Events section at karmanos.org/COE or call 313-576-9765.

More topics, speakers and dates will be announced later in the year.

