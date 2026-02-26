Three CrossFit Sessions for Cancer Survivors Beginning Soon in Genesee, Oakland and Wayne Counties

Registration is now open for the CAPABLE sessions in Farmington Hills, Grand Blanc and Detroit

DETROIT, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute is partnering with Wayne State University (WSU) School of Medicine and three athletic facilities to offer cancer survivors 12 weeks of exercise classes focused on building strength and improving overall fitness. These free classes are provided as part of an exercise program and interventional trial called CrossFit® and Physical Activity: A Better Life Experience (CAPABLE), which introduces cancer survivors to the sport of CrossFit®. Below are the sessions scheduled to begin soon and run through the spring and summer:

Participants in one of several CAPABLE sessions throughout Michigan ride exercise bikes at a CrossFit gym.

Five Lakes CrossFit

24269 Indoplex Circle

Farmington Hills, MI 48335

Sessions start on Monday, March 2, and conclude in May.

810 CrossFit

8130 Industrial Park Dr.

Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Sessions start on Monday, March 16, and conclude in June.

CrossFit® in the D

150 Michigan Ave

Detroit, MI 48226

Sessions start on Monday, April 27, and conclude in July.

Previous exercise experience is not necessary to participate. Visit karmanos.org/CAPABLE for more information and to sign up.

"Exercising has a large impact on our physical, but also our mental well-being," said Jennifer Beebe-Dimmer, Ph.D., MPH, leader of the Population Studies (PS) Research Program, scientific director of the Epidemiology Research Core at Karmanos and professor of Oncology at WSU. "We have seen tremendous success with many cancer survivors participating in CAPABLE. Physical activity is so important to our health, but especially after a cancer diagnosis."

To date, more than 320 cancer survivors have completed CAPABLE since the program started in 2019. The program has grown to seven gym locations in Michigan.

Physical Activity for Cancer Survivors Supported by Recent Research

The American Cancer Society (ACS) recommends that cancer survivors resume regular physical activity as soon as possible after diagnosis. They also recommend survivors exercise for 150-300 minutes weekly, including strength training. Dr. Beebe-Dimmer designed CAPABLE to help survivors learn how to meet these exercise and strength-training recommendations and to teach fitness skills they can use well beyond the classes.

Dr. Beebe-Dimmer and a team of researchers published The Impact of Moderate to High Intensity Physical Activity on Sleep Health in Cancer Survivors in Cancer Medicine in January 2026. This study used data from the CAPABLE intervention and the Detroit Research on Cancer Survivors (ROCS) cohort, one of the largest studies in history that researches the complex causes for the poorer outcomes experienced by African American cancer survivors. Both studies reveal that cancer survivors who meet ACS's exercise recommendations report less insomnia and better sleep quality, showing that exercise is a benefit to cancer survivors. The team has previously shown that sleep health is one of the most important predictors of cancer survivor quality of life in this population.

Additional recent research that supports exercise for cancer survivors can be found in "Association Between Empirical Dietary Inflammatory Pattern (EDIP) and Survival in Patients with Stage III Colon Cancer: Findings From CLGB/SWOG 80702 (ALLIANCE)" (presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting in 2025), which is a study co-led by Anthony Shields, M.D., Ph.D., associate center director for Clinical Sciences, member of the Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Oncology Multidisciplinary Team (MDT), the Phase I Clinical Trials MDT, the Molecular Therapeutics Researcher Program, and professor of Oncology at WSU; and "Structured Exercise After Adjuvant Chemotherapy for Colon Cancer," published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2025.

CAPABLE Helps Cancer Survivors Find Their Physical Potential After Diagnosis

"The survivors will learn how to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives and build back some muscle they may have lost during their treatments. Participants report being able to do things they couldn't before taking CAPABLE classes, like picking up their grandkids and carrying groceries in from the car. It's exciting to see how this program benefits people in many aspects of their lives.

"CrossFit combines high-intensity interval and strength training. As we take cancer survivors through this training, we look at a host of outcomes – everything from physical fitness and body composition to sleep health, cognitive function and quality of life. We also provide nutrition guidance consistent with current recommendations to help participants make the most of their 12 weeks in CAPABLE and build healthy habits to last a lifetime," Dr. Beebe-Dimmer explained.

The strength and conditioning workouts consist of functional movements performed at scalable levels for each participant. The term functional refers to movements required for daily living (squatting, lifting, pulling, and pushing). Some participants will lift five-pound weights, while others may be able to lift much more. Some will walk, and others may jog. Each survivor does the same exercise at varied levels to fit their ability and restrictions outlined by their physician.

Participant Registration and Requirements

Participants must be adults, 18 years or older, cancer survivors (no matter what type of cancer they were diagnosed with), and not currently participating in a regular exercise program. Medical clearance from their oncologist or primary care provider is required. Classes will run for 12 weeks and will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the partner gyms in Detroit, Farmington Hills and Grand Blanc.

For questions, potential participants may contact the CAPABLE team at 313-578-4246 or email [email protected]. Visit karmanos.org/CAPABLE for more information and to sign up.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With multiple network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

