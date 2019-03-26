DISH and Univision Reach Long-Term Agreement, Restore Channels for DISH, DishLATINO Customers

MIAMI and ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH and Univision Communications Inc. today announced a long-term agreement for carriage of Univision networks and stations on DishLATINO and DISH. Restoration of Univision channels will begin immediately.

"We want to thank our DISH customers for their patience as we worked to reach an agreement that is fair to all parties, especially our customers," said Erik Carlson, DISH president and chief executive officer. "For more than 20 years, DISH has led our industry in serving the U.S. Hispanic community, and today's announcement is reflective of our commitment to delivering quality content at the right value."

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with DISH that recognizes the value of our top-rated networks and stations," said Univision chief executive officer Vince Sadusky. "We look forward to once again providing DISH and DishLATINO customers with the news, sports, and entertainment content they love. Thank you to our loyal audience for your unwavering support."

Starting today, the following channels are once again available to DISH and DishLATINO customers, depending upon their programming package: Univision, UniMás, Univision Deportes Network, Galavisión, Tlnovelas and FOROtv. A full list of packages is available at both dishlatino.com and dish.com.

Separately, the companies agreed to settle all pending litigation between the two companies.

About DISH Network L.L.C.

Since 1980, DISH has worked on behalf of consumers to deliver innovation and value. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers. DISH Network L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Visit www.dish.com.

About DishLATINO

DishLATINO is a leading suite of English and Spanish language programming packages in the United States. It offers its customers 65 Spanish-language news, entertainment, and sports channels in combination with DISH's broad English-language programming lineup of more than 200 channels. DishLATINO customers can receive the Hopper, the industry's most awarded DVR, and take advantage of in-language customer service as well as payment solutions including a no-term contract, prepaid pay-TV option.

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision is the leading media company serving Hispanic America. The company's broadcast assets include Univision Network, one of the top television networks in the U.S. regardless of language and the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast network in the country; UniMás, a leading Spanish-language broadcast television network; and Univision Local Media, which owns and/or operates 65 television stations and 58 radio stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Univision Cable Networks consists of Univision Deportes Network (UDN), the most-watched Spanish-language sports cable network in the U.S.; Galavisión, the most-watched U.S. Spanish-language entertainment cable network; Univision tlnovelas, a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network dedicated to telenovelas; ForoTV, a 24-hour Spanish-language cable network dedicated to international news; and an additional suite of cable offerings – De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Telehit and Telehit Urbano. Univision's cable portfolio also includes FUSION TV, an English-language news and lifestyle cable network; and an investment in El Rey Network, a general entertainment English-language cable network. The company also owns and operates several premier digital destinations including Univision Now, a direct-to-consumer, on-demand and live streaming subscription service; Univision.com, the most-visited Spanish-language website among U.S. Hispanics; and Uforia, a digital music application featuring multimedia music content. The company's assets also include the digital brands associated with the Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion. For more information, please visit corporate.univision.com.

Acerca de Univision Communications Inc.

Univision es la principal empresa de medios de comunicación al servicio de la comunidad hispana en Estados Unidos. Las propiedades de difusión de la compañía incluyen Univision, una de las principales cadenas en EE. UU., independientemente de idioma, y la cadena de señal abierta en español de mayor sintonía en el país; UniMás, una destacada cadena de señal abierta en español, y Medios Locales de Univision, que es propietaria u opera 65 estaciones de televisión y 58 emisoras de radio en los principales mercados hispanos de EE. UU. y Puerto Rico. Univision Cable Networks consta de Univision Deportes Network (UDN), la cadena deportiva por cable en español de mayor sintonía de EE. UU.; Galavisión, la cadena de entretenimiento por cable en español de mayor sintonía en EE. UU., Univision tlnovelas, una cadena por cable en español que trasmite 24 horas al día y se dedica a telenovelas; ForoTV, una cadena por cable en español que trasmite las 24 horas del día y se dedica a noticias internacionales, y un conjunto adicional de ofrecimientos por cable: De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Telehit y Telehit Urbano. Además, la cartera en cable de Univision incluye FUSION TV, una cadena por cable de noticias y estilo de vida en inglés, así como la participación en El Rey Network, una cadena por cable de entretenimiento general en inglés. La compañía también es propietaria y opera varios destacados destinos digitales, incluidos Univision NOW, un servicio directo al consumidor de suscripción a streaming en vivo a solicitud; Univision.com, el sitio de internet en español más visitado por los hispanos de EE. UU., y Uforia, una aplicación digital con contenido musical en medios múltiples. Entre las propiedades de la compañía también se encuentran marcas digitales asociadas a Gizmodo Media Group y The Onion. Para más información, favor de visitar corporate.univision.com.

